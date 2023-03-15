By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Travis Shelnutt of the Central Baptist College wrestling team has qualified for the 2013 NAIA national tournament. A sophomore from Mobile, Ala., Shelnutt missed last year’s Central Regional tournament with an injury sustained three days before the tournament. With a 21-8 record, he will be fourth-seeded in the national tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Faulkner County Falcons 14-and-under girls basketball team won the state homeschool championship defeating the Pulaski County Flames, 23-13, in the title game at the McGee Center in Conway. Named to the all-state team were Brooklyn Abbey, Victoria Gerbholz, Claire Coffey, Lauren Kinley and Tymber Crawley. Crawley was named the tournament MVP. Other team members are Kate Turner, Emmaleigh Flake, Rebekah Turner, Kayla Tyler and Haley Donoway. Coaches are Scott Coffey and Kenny Kinley.
(1998)
Lisa Tuggle and Mary Ann Boyd, executive director of the Family Self Sufficiency Program, were pictured looking at Tuggle’s plaque during a graduation ceremony and reception. Eight graduates were honored for their participation with the program, which helps them save for the purchase of their own home. The participants must be free of any governmental assistance by the end of the program. Of the eight graduates, six have purchased homes.
Michael French, an agent with Citizens Fidelity Insurance Company in Little Rock, was recognized as the company’s 1997 Agent of the Year. French assists Conway-area residents with their funeral pre-arrangement needs and a variety of life insurance plans. The company is associated with Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
(1973)
Brothers of the Brush – a sort of catch-all name that covers a beard-growing program and other activities in connection with the Faulkner County and Conway Centennial – had a Feb. 19 kickoff. William C. Brazil, chairman of the Brothers of the Brush segment of the Centennial celebration, said the official beard-growing period is 70 days. It didn’t begin on Feb. 19, however, persons with beards already under way and who intend to enter a contest scheduled by the Centennial Committee can compete in all categories of judging except for the “most luxuriously full” category. Brazil said that is the only category where a head start will really be an advantage. Other categories are longest total length; most typical costume with whiskers to match; blackest beard; whitest (or grayest) beard; most unusual beard; and beard on the man who tries hardest but accomplishes the least. He encourages groups of men to form Brothers of the Brush Clubs, but said individuals can also participate in the contest. Prizes will be awarded in all of the categories.
