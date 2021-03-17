(2011)
The long-awaited Harps Food Store in Greenbrier was opened with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Kim Eskew, president of Harps headquartered in Springdale, said he was excited to see the doors finally open after four years of planning. The first customer in the store was Deanna Holder of Greenbrier, who ran in after her workout. Harold Waite, a customer who lives between Vilonia and Conway, arrived early to check out items for when his children are home from spring break next week.
Three Faulkner County students received awards in the Science Fair and Senior Research Symposium held at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. They include Mimi Carlin of Conway, second place in history, daughter of Stanley and Patricia Carlin; Devika Mehta of Conway, second overall and first in energy and transportation, daughter of Rahul and Kaberi Mehta; and Jamie Smith of Greenbrier, first place in history, daughter of Mary Smith.
(1996)
Kathleen Caruthers, leader of Girl Scout Troop 169, was pictured sorting through a large amount of clothing, books, toys and other items donated for a rummage sale at the Faulkner County Girl Scouts’ Program Center on Front Street. The proceeds from the sale will go to offset the Girl Scouts’ building expenses. The items for sale were donated by Scouts and their families.
Gayola King recently purchased a company with only one competitor in the country, and she operates the business from “the room” at the back of her Mount Vernon home. The company, which she purchased from George Ligon, is now Ligon King Plume Co. Mrs. King makes plumes, the large showy feather on the hats of band uniforms. She started making the feather objects about eight years ago when she went to work for Ligon. She said he would take the orders and she would pick them up and make the plumes at home.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Jumper spent the weekend in Dallas, Texas. The McGees visited their son, Allen D. McGee, and family. The Jumpers were guests of their daughter, Mrs. Al Hauschild, and family.
Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr. returned to Conway from Birmingham, Ala., where she visited her daughter, Mrs. D.O. Wright. She was accompanied by her sister, Mrs. E.E. Long of Pueblo, Colo. Mrs. Harton, Mrs. Wright and Mrs. Long also visited Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Phifer of Indian Rocks Beach, Fla. Mrs. Long remained there for an extended visit.
Second Lt. Bobby New left Sunday to report for nine weeks’ officer training at Fort Knox, Ky. His wife, Pat, and daughter, Desiree, accompanied him. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Otis New of Conway and is a December graduate of State College of Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.