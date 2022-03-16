10 Years Ago
The University of Central Arkansas Bears hosted their annual Pro Day, with six former players working out for six National Football League teams at the Pepsi Center and new strength and conditioning facility on campus. Quarterback Nathan Dick, an FCS All-American last fall, led a group of former Bears that included wide receiver/kick returner Isaiah Jackson, receivers Derrick Steele and Kenneth Robey, linebacker Frank Newsome, and offensive lineman Austin Emerson.
Sixth-grader Jessica Nunn will be the first to represent Conway Christian School in the national spelling bee competition. The daughter of Howard and Dauphnie Nunn, she will participate in the Association of Christian Schools National Spelling Bee in May in Washington, D.C. She placed fourth recently in the ACSI regional bee in Dallas. First- through fourth-place finishers qualify for the national bee.
25 Years Ago
Eighteen Irby Studio Dancers are spending spring break in New York City, where they are taking dance classes and learning about auditions. Those on the trip are Christy Lentz, Mary Post, Melanie DuVall, Erin Beacham, Whitney Wilson, Perris Ashley, Candace Erwin, Olga Luyet, Megan Penick, Abby Owens, Kristen Crow, Kristy McDonald, Amber Hill, Shannon Beaumont, Leslie Willbanks, Amy Jester, Tara Dalrymple and Amber Koone.
Faulkner County deputies are investigating an incident in which nearly $3,000 was taken from a woman’s home on Hogan Lane. The woman said that sometime Saturday or Sunday, $2,600 in $100 bills and $225 worth of change had been taken. A six-pack of soda and two packs of cigarettes were also taken.
50 Years Ago
Airman 1c Thomas Baxter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Baxter of Conway, has been assigned to the 314th Combat Support Group at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, where he expects to remain for the duration of his duty. He previously attended technical schools at Presidio of Monterey, Calif., and Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas.
Mrs. Patsy Swaffar, adviser of the Quitman High School Future Homemakers of America, will accompany 26 members of the club to Little Rock on March 25 for the state FHA convention.
Three Conway High School players – senior Winton Mattison, and sophomores Hal Crafton and Marvin Delph – were named to the All-Region 5AA basketball team selected by region coaches. The three Conway starters helped the Wampus Cats post a 24-7 season record and reach the semifinals of the Class AA senior boys state tournament.
Former Conway Postmaster Herbert D. Russell recently observed his 80th birthday. Russell, a native of Austin (Lonoke County) served as postmaster at Conway from 1935 to 1962. He is also a former mayor of Conway and engaged in the insurance business before becoming postmaster.
