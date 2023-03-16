By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Michelle Brand Buchanan of Conway was recently selected to join the National Science Teacher’s Association Science Matters Advisory Board. The association promotes excellence and innovation in science teaching and learning. As a member of the Science Matters Advisory Board, Buchanan will provide advice and input to the NSTA Board of Directors and staff responsible for Science Matters programs and endeavors. Science Matters is designed to emphasize to parents and teachers of elementary students that strong science and mathematics skills are essential for students’ success.
Simon Middle School students competed in a recent regional Math Counts competition at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Students competed in a Sprint and Target round, followed by a team competition. They also qualified for the state competition. The students are Jacob Scott, Noah Smith, Nate Pack, Zachary Renfroe, Chauncey Reed and Olivia Canalichio. The coach is Kara Jones.
(1998)
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Oakley of El Paso (White County) were honored at a 50th wedding anniversary celebration on Feb. 21. The couple were married Feb. 21, 1948, in El Paso. Mr. Oakley was born Aug. 13, 1913, in El Paso, a son of the late Dolf and Claudia Oakley of El Paso. Mrs. Oakley was born April 8, 1929, in Beedeville (Jackson County), a daughter of Alma Hodge of Beedeville and the late Ernie Hodge. They have three children, Deborah Knox, Roxann Riley and Steven Oakley, all of El Paso, and five grandchildren. Mr. Oakley is a retired farmer and Mrs. Oakley is a retired school teacher at Vilonia Elementary School.
(1973)
The dispatcher’s office maintained at state Civil Defense headquarters in Conway is now closed on weekends. The office will not be open from 3 p.m. on Thursdays until 8 a.m. on Mondays. Col. William Miller of the State Police in Little Rock said the action was taken as an experiment to test ways of improving communications between dispatchers in Arkansas. Miller said the Little Rock and Conway stations are so close together that the Conway dispatcher “overrides” the Little Rock dispatcher. State Police troopers in Faulkner County now are being directed from the Little Rock station. Miller said the experiment will be evaluated to determine how best to improve State Police communications in the area. He said one solution might be a reduction in power of the Conway station.
Harold D. Eidson, who is heading the 1973 Heart Fund campaign in Conway and Faulkner County, said a goal of $3,045.29 has been set for this year’s drive. Assisting Eidson in the campaign are Alph Hamberg, co-director; B.J. Daugherty, special events chairman; Mrs. William J. Thomas, residential solicitation chairman; Joe B. McGee, publicity chairman; and Ernest E. Halter, treasurer. The campaign in Faulkner County in 1972 grossed $1,600.11.
