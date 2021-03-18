(2011)
Students at Vilonia High School utilized some of the technology at their fingertips to aid the school district in a remodeling project. Ridge Davis, Matt Kelley and Skyler Coble, students in the school’s technology based East Lab, researched the cost and developed a remodeling proposal to utilize space in the high school to house an apparel store and cheerleader dressing room. Using a 3-D modeling program, the students provided to the district’s Board of Education a computer project image of what the project would look like when completed.
The St. Joseph boys’ soccer team pushed its record to 2-0 with a 6-1 victory over Conway Christian. The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead in the first half on goals by senior Tyler Jones. Will Moix scored in the eighth minute of the second half. An own-goal by CCS expanded the Bulldog lead. Jones and Jake Thielke also scored goals later in the match.
(1996)
Talented and Gifted students at Mayflower Junior High School got an education of a different sort this week – it was about laws, crimes and consequences. The presentation, part of the law education program “Smart Choices, Better Chances,” was developed by the attorney general’s office. It is designed to give students information about how criminal laws affect juveniles and to subsequently help them make good, lawful decisions.
Anna Dean and Carroll Glover Jr. of Guy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They were married March 26, 1946, by the late Julius Thorn at his home. Mrs. Glover is the former Anna Dean Grimes, a daughter of Floy Montgomery Grimes Austin of Guy and the late James Vernie Grimes. Mr. Glover is a son of the late Elva Battles and Carroll Glover Sr. He is retired from his self-employed mercantile business of 45 years. She has been employed for 14 years with the Guy-Perkins School They have two children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(1971)
Mrs. George Shaw returned from Shreveport, La., where she visited her daughter, Mrs. Grantham Couch, Mr. Couch and children. Mr. and Mrs. Couch and children are expected to arrive tonight to spend the weekend with Mrs. Shaw and other relatives.
Clyde Vaden returned to his home in Oklahoma City, Okla., after spending a few days here with his sister, Mrs. Robert D. Hairston, and Mr. Hairston.
Mr. and Mrs. Minor Nichols had as luncheon guests her sister, Mrs. Mick Knobeloch and Mr. Knobeloch of Germantown, Ill.; another sister, Mrs. Sam Castleberry of Little Rock; her sister-in-law, Mrs. Mynett Wofford of Whittier, Calif.; and their daughter-in-law, Mrs. Jerry Nichols of North Little Rock.
