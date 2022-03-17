10 Years Ago
Jim and Dorothy Key of Conway celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 11 at a gathering at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Julie and David Haynes. The Keys were married March 15, 1952, at Corpus Christi, Texas. They attend Central Baptist Church and have four grandchildren and four great-grandsons.
Ivan and Joyce Sparlin of Greenbrier will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on March 21. They were married March 21, 1952, at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Wichita, Kan. The Sparlins have three sons, Mike Sparlin and Jon Sparlin of California, and Carl Sparlin of Conway. They also have eight grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. They attend Springhill Baptist Church.
25 Years Ago
Charles DeBoard of DeBoard Electronics Sales and Service was pictured presenting a 25-inch color TV to Woody Wiley as the grand prize in the Log Cabin Democrat’s six-week Hoops prediction contest. Wiley won a drawing among 14 weekly winners and those involved in a tiebreaker to win the grand prize.
The Conway chapters of Beta Sigma Phi social sorority recently held their Valentine Ball at the Old Gin in Conway. Valentine queens are Pat Marshall of Beta Upsilon; Ashley Williams of Epsilon Xi; Susan Salter of Xi Beta Pi; Carolyn Bundrick of Preceptor Mu; Beth Brady of Gamma Upsilon; and Peggy Russ of Laureate Nu.
Marilyn Larson, director of gifted and talented education for the Conway School District, received the Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education Educator recognition award at the annual AGATE conference in Little Rock. The award recognizes individuals in the field of education who have made significant contributions to the education of gifted and talented students.
50 Years Ago
Eugene Parks of Conway has been named national aide-de-camp for recruiting for the Conway Veterans of Foreign Wars post. The appointment was made by Joseph L. Vicites of Uniontown, Pa., commander-in-chief of the VFW. Parks has been charged with signing up 50 or more new or reinstated members.
Several members of the Conway chapter of the Disabled American Veterans attended the annual mid-winter conference of the DAV in Washington, D.C. Dan Spears, commander; Virgil Posey, adjutant; and Rocky Dunn, treasurer of the Conway chapter, were among the more than 300 DAV leaders at the conference.
Diane Acklin, a 15-year-old junior at Conway High School, has been invited to sing during a program at Mount Calm Baptist Church in St. Louis, Mo.
