10 years ago

The Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management will use a $10,000 donation from BHP Billiton for communications equipment at volunteer fire departments. The Federal Communications Commission has required volunteer fire departments, many in rural areas, to upgrade to narrow-banding communications equipment. Narrow-banding is the change of bandwidth that channels must operate on to receive emergency signals. BHP Billiton is a global mining company that produces aluminum, copper, energy coal, iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, nickel, silver, uranium, oil and natural gas.

