10 years ago
The Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management will use a $10,000 donation from BHP Billiton for communications equipment at volunteer fire departments. The Federal Communications Commission has required volunteer fire departments, many in rural areas, to upgrade to narrow-banding communications equipment. Narrow-banding is the change of bandwidth that channels must operate on to receive emergency signals. BHP Billiton is a global mining company that produces aluminum, copper, energy coal, iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, nickel, silver, uranium, oil and natural gas.
Pfc. Jeffrey Charles DuBose, 23, of Conway has completed United States Marine Corps Recruit Training in San Diego, Calif., and is now training at the School of Infantry at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Pfc. DuBose is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony DuBose of Conway, is a 2008 graduate of Conway High School and is a senior at Hendrix College, where he will return to complete his degree in economics.
25 years ago
Senior forward Robbie Lentz poured in 27 points to lead Hendrix College to its first Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference win 69-84 over Rhodes in Memphis. Winless in their first 10 SCAC games, the Warriors (7-15, 1-10) used torrid shooting to outscore the Lynx 43-33 in the first half. Hendrix hit 53.3 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range, and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line in that half. Rhodes outscored the Warriors 29-23 in the second half, but Hendrix held for the win.
50 years ago
A fashion not seen in recent Paris fashion salons, but soon to be the vogue in Faulkner County and Conway, is the sunbonnet. This fashion prognostication comes from the Ladies Sunbonnet and Dress Committee of the Faulkner County and Conway Centennial celebration. The bonnets come in solid colors to match all Centennial dresses and will sell for $1 each. Mrs. Frank Lambert and Mrs. John D. Tubbs, co-chairwomen of the event, will handle the sale of the bonnets. The committee has on hand the pioneer dresses and bonnets to match in calico prints under $20. Other styles offered include the Bonanza Dress, the Gipson Girl, the Belle Gown (worn over a hoop petticoat), the Godey Girl, the Gay Nineties, the Roaring 20s, the “old-time” bathing suit, and many others. For the young Miss Celebration Belles, the committee has on hand the child’s pioneer dress with bonnet and pantalettes. Also available will be short and long petticoats of one and four hoops and lace parasols.
