(2011)
James S. and Cyble L. Roberts of Conway are celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary this month. They were married March 19, 1949, at the Faulkner County Courthouse. Mrs. Roberts is the former Cyble L. Marshall of Oppelo. Mr. Roberts was born in Vilonia. They have six children: Jimmy Don Roberts, Judy Haney, Jerry Roberts, Vicky Allen, Jeff Roberts and Ryan Roberts. They also have four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
University of Central Arkansas freshman Doug Votolato’s pinch-hit single to right field proved to be the game winner Saturday night as the Bears rallied to beat the Lamar Cardinals 8-7 at Bear field. The Bears (9-10, 1-4) let a 4-0 lead evaporate by giving up seven runs in the fifth inning. However, they broke a five-game losing streak to win their first Southland Conference game of the year.
(1996)
E.L. and Reba Buice of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner party. The Buices were married March 22, 1946. Mr. Buice was born May 15, 1917, in Judsonia, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Buice Sr. He is a retired aide from McClellan Veterans Hospital in Little Rock. Mrs. Buice was born Dec. 7, 1925, in Gatesville, Texas, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Pierce of Gravelly (Yell County). She is retired from Baldwin Electronics in Little Rock. They have two children, four grandchildren and two-great-grandchildren.
A grass fire at First United Methodist Church of Conway scorched the south side of the church building and the intense heat cracked 11 windows in the fellowship hall. Fire Chief Mark Jones said a 50 foot by 100 foot area of grass facing Prince Street was burned.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Novis Clements, who observed their 25th wedding anniversary Sunday, had as guests their daughter, Miss Karen Clements; another daughter, Mrs. Jim Corriveau and Mr. Corriveau of Little Rock; Miss Kathy Southerland of Little Rock; Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hicks and daughter, Holly, and Mr. and Mrs. Travis Atterberry of North Little Rock; Mrs. Maggie Joyner, Edwin Joyner and Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Depner and children Susan, Steve and Sheila, of Bee Branch; Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Mitchell of the Liberty community; and Mrs. Gwen Southerland, Miss Sandra Southerland, Mr. and Mrs. Dean Clements, Mrs. Birtie Clements and Mr. and Mrs. John Clements and daughter, Nancy, all of Conway.
“Color It Spring” will be the theme of the State College of Arkansas Women’s Faculty Club’s fashion review on Tuesday. Pictured were three participants in the fashion review: Wallace Poole, Mrs. Bobby Williams and Mrs. Fletcher Lowry. Mrs. Williams will serve as commentator. Clothing from Lefler’s and Jack ‘n’ Jill Children’s Shop will be modeled. Members of the Hendrix Dames will be guests of the club.
