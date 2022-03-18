(2012)
Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently donated an American flag to Cub Scout Pack 153 in Conway. Amanda Eggart was pictured accepting the flag from Carol Rolf, regent of Cadron Post Chapter. Eggart is a Cub Scout leader as well as a member of the local DAR chapter.
Following a 12-month self-review, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has received four-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for its policies, organizational procedures, and impact on the community. To become accredited, a chamber must meet minimum standards in its operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, technology, program development, and communication.
(1997)
Kindergartner Elizabeth Veasey and other Marguerite Vann Elementary School students were picture boxing up the numerous items that were donated by students at the school. The donated toys, food items, toiletries and clothes will go to help those affected by the storms that hit Arkansas recently. At least six pickup loads of items were donated. Parent volunteers sorted and organized the items.
Dr. and Mrs. Rogers Edmondson of Conway and Clinton have returned from a vacation in Florida and Washington, D.C. In Pompano Beach, Fla., they were guests of Mrs. Edmondson’s daughter, Peggy, and her husband, the Rev. Mark Tetley. In Arlington, Va., they were guests of Mrs. Edmondson’s daughter, the Rev. Gretchen Adams Miller, and her husband, Jerry.
(1972)
Everett Neathery of Little Rock and Cy Gray of Conway returned from a 10-day trip to Mexico. Mr. Neathery is a son of Mrs. Joel C. Neathery and rother of Mrs. Liston J. Hager of Conway.
The first Swiss Simmental and the first French Limousin bulls to be imported to America will be shown at the Major Lewis Livestock Auction in Conway on March 25. The bulls will be en route from Foraker, Okla., to Lake Worth, Fla. Also traveling with the two outstanding animals will be a representative of the Great White cattle breed from Italy, a cross-bred Chianina calf with its Brown Swiss mother.
Hendrix College will have four Water Warriors entered in the national NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships this week at Marshall, Minn. They are Chip Gatchell, Chuck Letzig, John Bumpers and David White.
David Meriwether will serve as president of the Conway High School Student Council during 1972-73. Other officers are Bob Rook, vice president; Elizabeth Farris, secretary; and Randy Hogan, treasurer.
