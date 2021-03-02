(2011)
The largest earthquake event in Arkansas in 35 years was recorded Sunday around 11 p.m. near Greenbrier. An initial register of magnitude 4.7 was not downgraded Monday, placing it at No. 1 in rank among what geologists have dubbed the “Guy Swarm.” The epicenter was four miles northeast of Greenbrier. On Feb. 18, a 4.1 earthquake was felt countywide. Geohazards expert Scott Ausbrooks said the epicenter lay in close proximity to two natural gas industry injection wells. The Geohazards division of the Arkansas Geological Survey is investigating a possible link between injection wells and increased seismicity in the area.
Conway High swimmers recorded a double-double over the weekend. The boys and girls swimming and diving teams each finished second at the Arkansas State High School championships. The girls accumulated 344 points to finish second to Bentonville’s 380. The boys, with 273.5 points, finished second to Bentonville at 330.
(1996)
The fourth annual Lenten Soup Suppers will continue March 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Cost for the meal, which will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parish hall, is $2.50 per person. The menu will be chicken and sausage gumbo, rice, coleslaw, French bread, dessert and beverage. The public is invited, and take-out meals are available.
The Conway Fire Department’s old equipment will take a back seat to some new, more-advanced models. After 19 years, the department is updating most of its equipment. The additions include pumper trucks, which arrived at the department last week, along with a third rescue/grass truck, and a support rescue unit which are to arrive next week. A quint (ladder) truck has been purchased and should arrive in about four weeks. The new pumper trucks offer more safety features, more cab space and a larger pump.
(1971)
Sgt. Vonnie G. Taylor of the Conway Police Department has completed a special one-week course in criminal investigation at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. He has been with the Conway force for 10 years. The class included officers, deputy sheriffs, detective sergeants, and captains and special investigators from throughout Arkansas cities and counties.
Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Woodward of First Street observed their 63rd wedding anniversary. Mr. Woodward, 85, is a retired farmer and veterinarian. Mrs. Woodward is 80 years of age. They have four children: Faber Woodward of Vilonia, Bernard Woodward of Indiana, Mrs. Walter Crawford of Crossett, and Mrs. S.H. Cavin of California.
Teresa Finn of Greenbrier was named to the Class A senior girls all-state team after the finals of the state tournament at Greenwood on Saturday night. She was previously named the outstanding player in the district tournament at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock. At the district meet, she scored 137 points in three games. She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Finn of Greenbrier.
