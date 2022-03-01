(2012)
Ashley Gregg, a physical therapist with Pediatrics Plus in Conway, recently received the 2011 Orlan “Jack” Morgan Award from the Arkansas Council for Exceptional Children. The award recognizes people whose occupational skills are used to serve or promote the welfare of persons with disabilities. Gregg is a Hendrix College graduate with bachelor’s degrees in politics and health science. She completed a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Central Arkansas. She and her husband, Brent, have two children, Anna Caroline and Sam. She has worked at Pediatrics Plus for eight years.
For the second time this season in three weeks, a UCA Bear has been named the Southland Conference Hitter of the Week. Tiffany Roby, a freshman third baseman, has garnered the honor after a week in which she belted four home runs in five games.
(1997)
Owen and Modenia Smith of Wooster will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a reception at Wooster Baptist Church. The Smiths were married March 4, 1937, in Wooster. Mr. Smith is a son of the late Dan and Marvie Smith. Mrs. Smith is a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Esther Holloway. The Smiths are parents of four children: Odis Dean Smith and Randy Smith, both of Wooster, Marilyn Duke of Pangburn, and Judy Fay Atkinson of Vilonia. They have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mr. Smith is a retired mechanic and Mrs. Smith is a homemaker.
Dr. Lloyd Hervey of the Department of Administration and Secondary Education at the University of Central Arkansas, was pictured leading a choir of UCA students during a presentation for Black History Month at Carl Stuart Middle School. The program was performed by African Americans Partnering Talent Project and the Freshmen/Sophomore Minority Student Program at UCA. Featured were dramatic presentations of poetry and music performed and composed by African-Americans.
(1972)
Al Hiegel and Ronnie Luyet returned from Kansas City, Mo., where they attended the Mid-American Building Products Exposition.
The Conway Police Department was continuing its inquiry into the theft of $416 from a Plumerville man. The money was taken from beneath the seat of the man’s pickup as he left the vehicle to talk with a group of girls at a washateria at Mill and Markham streets. Seven girls are believed involved in the incident. Sgt. Bob H. Bailey said $200 of the money was recovered in the wall of a Mill Street home. Sixty dollars was turned in by the girls. An additional $35 has been retrieved. None of the girls have been charged. Neither has a man, reportedly an uncle of one of the girls, who was understood to have been given $90. The girls were released on their own recognizance. The man was not involved in the theft.
