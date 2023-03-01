By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Jillian Tang of Conway Junior High School won first place at the Faulkner County Spelling Bee. Catharine Peppers, a student at Ruth Doyle Middle School, won second place. Tang will represent Faulkner County in the Arkansas Spelling Bee.
Zoe Russell, Principal for the Day at Marguerite Vann Elementary School in Conway, was pictured in the newspaper with her chosen assistant principal, Hannah Gordon, along with the school’s principal Bobby Walker and vice principal Rebecca Decker. The students made morning announcements and helped in the office, classrooms and cafeteria. Walker said he was “proud to see their display of citizenship, responsibility and respect.”
(1998)
Pamela Dowd, dance director for Encore Dance Center, recently returned from Las Vegas, where she completed master classes at professional dance “Backstage,” as well as the studios of Henry Lee Tang, tap master and long-time instructor for Gregory Hines.
Nichole Carter of Manpower Temporary Services in Conway recently attended a weeklong professional service seminar at the company’s international headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis. She exchanged ideas with 35 other professionals from Manpower offices throughout North America.
Minette Hartley of First Arkansas Insurance of Conway has completed the Certified Insurance Service Representatives Dynamics of Service held recently in Little Rock. Dynamics of Service is a training program to equip insurance representatives with the skills needed to serve customers, such as communication skills and how to build a rapport with their carriers.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Harris of Greenville, S.C., were guests of the Rev. and Mrs. Ben F. Jordan. Mrs. Jordan’s mother, Mrs. Alice Trawick of Quitman, accompanied them.
Mrs. Michael Tully returned by plane to her home in Lake Worth, Fla., after a month’s visit with her daughter, Mrs. Francis Sharrock, Mr. Sharrock, and Richard.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wright and sons, Paul Allen and Glen, Ernest Wright, and Marion May left for Houston, Texas, where they will attend motorcycle races at the Astrodome. While in Houston, they will be guests of Bill and Ernest’s sister, Mrs. Bill Anderson, and Mr. Anderson.
Mrs. Kathy Moore recently joined the Vilonia Elementary School teaching staff. She was hired at mid-term to relieve overcrowded conditions in the fourth grade. Mrs. Moore previously taught at Bergman (Boone County).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.