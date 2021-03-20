By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Larry L. Hall of Damascus was recently inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame at Little Rock. He was born to Mildred and Jack Hall of Damascus, graduated from South Side High School in Bee Branch in 1952, and earned degrees from Arkansas Tech University and the University of Arkansas. Mr. Hall also received officer commission in artillery through the ROTC. He and his wife, the former Roberta Jean Dipert of Damascus, started a dairy business with his parents after marrying in 1958.
Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Webb of Conway are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They were married March 18, 1961, in Morrilton. Mrs. Webb is the former Betty Gwen Duncan and is retired from the cosmetology field. Mr. Webb is a retired electrical supply salesman. They have two children – Malcolm Boyles of Mount Jay, Pa., and Dwayne McDougal – three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
(1996)
Mary Smith celebrated her 106th birthday recently at St. Andrews Place with about 50 fellow residents and staff members paying homage to a homegrown TV celebrity. Staff members alerted Willard Scott, television weatherman on the Today Show, about Mary’s birthday, and he mentioned her name and showed a photo of her on TV. Was Mary excited? Not that you could tell. She asked for more vanilla ice cream and allowed her friends to bask in the limelight of her TV exposure.
Steve Fulmer, assistant superintendent for instruction and personnel for the Conway School District, spoke recently to members of the Twentieth Century Club. He offered advice for parents and grandparents for training of children, such as reading to small children and buying a good literature book for older ones. He also suggested they monitor television and computer use, and introduce children to technology by buying software that will help them learn.
(1971)
Miss Margaret Ann Ross and Mrs. Lonzo A. Ross accompanied Mrs. George Joseph to Memphis to visit Mrs. Joseph’s daughter, Miss Onita Joseph, who is in Methodist Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank C. Nash and their daughter, Mrs. Kay Nash, of Utica, Mich., were weekend guests of Mrs. Nash’s sister, Mrs. Ed Martin, Mr. Martin and their daughter, Kathy Martin. Miss Nash is a student at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant. The Nash family is now visiting in Paris with Mrs. Nash’s mother, Mrs. Lonnie Bowles, and other relatives.
The McNutt Funeral Home was in the process of acquiring the Pence Funeral Home and Pence Burial Association. Miss Sarah Pence, owner of the Pence firm, died March 5. Robert Gatewood, former mortician for Pence, and Mrs. Gatewood, left today for Warren, where he has accepted a position with the Frazer Funeral Home. Gatewood was with Pence about 14 years. The building occupied by the Pence Funeral Home will not be included in the sale to McNutt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.