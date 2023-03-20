By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Conway High School students won several awards during the 2013 Mid-South Model United Nations Conference at Rhodes College in Memphis. The conference promotes “education and awareness of international policy and values,” according to the Rhodes College website. Students earning awards were Selene Spatz, Zoe Allison, Caroline Osborn, and Sigan Chen. Delegates helping to sponsor winning position papers were Laura Craig, Keegan Fletcher and Tristan Thompson. Sophomore Bailey Craig attended the conference as an observer. Conway High School was among the top delegations at the conference this year, according to a press release. Conway High had more winners than any of the other Arkansas schools at the event, said William Richardson, advanced placement history teacher.
The five Conway chapters of Beta Sigma Phi crowned their 2013 Valentine Queens at a sorority council sponsored dinner at Golden Corral. Valentine Queens for 2013 are Eva Koger, XI Master; Anna Boudreaux, Laureate Nu; Judy Schultz, Laureate Alpha Omega; Peggy Hill, Beta Upsilon; and Cheryl Imboden, Laureate Alpha Delta.
(1998)
Hendrix’s tennis teams opened their seasons with home victories over John Brown University. The Warriors went into doubles tied 3-3, then the doubles teams of J.C. Arnett-Brad Phelps and Matt Wahl-Jeff Hopkins both won for a 5-3 victory. Wahl, Phelps and Hopkins all won singles matches. The Lady Warriors won 7-2. Ashley Leach, Ellie Evans, Joey Steaible, Dominique Szwedo and Mary Beth Spivey won singles matches. Katie Began and Katie Helms, and Leigh Lassiter and Steaible won doubles matches.
(1973)
Waterworks Improvement District No. 4 in Conway paid off its indebtedness in 1972 and the assessments for Sewer Improvement District No. 4 have been reduced by 35 percent for 1973, John Mode Gentry, one of the commissioners, has revealed. The sewer district is expected to retire its indebtedness this year. The two districts were formed in 1962 to make improvements to water and sewer systems in the northern part of Conway. The bonds that were issued to finance the work were originally scheduled to mature in 1982. Some federal aid also was secured. The waterworks bonds totaled $63,000 and sewer bonds were issued in the amount of $37,500.
The Faulkner County United Fund has topped this year’s goal of $55,000. The clean-up committee brought in the contributions that put the fund drive over the top. FMC Corp. pledged contributions of about $1,500 to $2,000 this year, assuring that the goal would be reached. John Lee, fund chairman, said the industrial division had done a “tremendous job” this year. Contributions from that area will amount to $22,000 for the year.
Recent guests of Mrs. Jewell Crow were her nephew and niece, Col. Roy L. Gentry Jr. of Washington, D.C., and Mrs. William C. Winchell and children, Nita, Linn and Bill, of Decatur, Ill. Other guests were Mrs. Roy L. Gentry, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Gentry and Mark of Little Rock.
