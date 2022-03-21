By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2012)
Three Faulkner County students, all attending Conway schools, will compete later this month at the state level of the National Geographic Bee. Students Joshua L. Vines of Bob Courtway Middle School, Ethan Cronk of Ruth Doyle Intermediate School, and Jace E. Mozeko of Carl Stuart Middle School will represent Faulkner County. One hundred Arkansas students will compete in the state bee.
Hendrix College head baseball coach R.J. Thomas won his 100th career game as the Warriors defeated Southwestern University 11-1 in seven innings at Warrior Field. Thomas, a former Conway High player who is in his sixth season at the helm, now trails Jim Holland by three victories for the most wins in program history.
(1997)
Ken and Euna Finch of Damascus have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married March 20, 1937, in St. Paul, Minn. The Finches are parents of five daughters, Sandy Coward of Greenbrier, Donna Pesgraski of Minnesota, Laura Moore of Sherwood, Wanda Cunningham of Canada, and the late Barbara Dempsey, and two sons, Terry Finch of Minnesota and Gary Finch of Greenbrier. They also have 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Finch are both retired.
Daniel Liu, 13-year-old son of Eric and Jenny Liu of Conway, won the Hot Springs-Arkadelphia Chamber Orchestra Concerto Contest. Daniel, a violinist, won the contest with his performance of “Concerto in C Major” by Kabalevsky. Daniel, who has been playing the violin since he was 7, is a student of the string instructor Lin Chang at the University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music.
(1972)
The State College of Arkansas Women’s Faculty Club entertained members and guests at a fashion show on March 9 at the Student Center Ballroom. Fashions were furnished by Hoggard’s, Colony Shop and Bumpers & Smith. Mr. and Mrs. Bill Lassett served as commentators. Models were Mrs. Mark Woodhouse, Mrs. Charles Powers, Dr. Bo Thomas, Mrs. Nanette Rollins, Tommy G. Smith, Mrs. James Mainord, Mrs. Beth Williams, Mrs. Pat Murray, Dr. Robert O. Morrow, Gordon Dodson, Joe Butcher, Miss Carol Coleman, John Hurley and Rusty Rodgers.
Dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Johnson were their daughters, Mrs. Lester Woosley, Mr. Woosley and daughter, Carol, of Benton, and Mrs. Roger Taylor, Mr. Taylor and son, Brett, of Lonoke. The occasion was Mr. Johnson’s birthday.
Mr. and Mrs. Gene Weldon were supper guests of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Morgan at Town and Country Restaurant in Cooper, Texas. The Morgans are former owners of the 64-65 Restaurant and Motel in Conway.
