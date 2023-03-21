10 years ago
(2013)
The Arkansas Council for International Visitors (ACIV) has donated its collection of papers to the UCA Archives. The ACIV plays an integral role in working with emerging world leaders and is part of a national network of 92 communities that help introduce future world leaders to life in the United States. “The ACIV collection is an important collection that documents the visits of literally hundreds of international visitors to Arkansas,” said Jimmy Bryant, director of the UCA Archives. “Some of these international visitors have gone on to become leaders in their native countries.” They expect the collection to be available for researchers by the spring of 2013.
Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Kyle J. Stage graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Stage earned distinction as an honor graduate. He is a son of Michael Stage of Conway and a grandson of Marva Anderson of Mountain View. Stage is a 2010 graduate of Vilonia High School.
25 years ago
(1998)
Bob Courtway’s eight-grade boys defeated North Little Rock Ridgeroad 40-30 for the consolation title in the Gary Goss Basketball Bonanza. Andy Baldwin scored 10 points and Dan Bradden added seven. Lucious Arbuckle had eight rebounds.
The Faulkner County Board of Realtors recently announced its officers for 1998. Officers and board members are Jerry Kimbrough, president; Vickie Crutchfield, president/elect; Mary Selligman, secretary; Velda Lueders, treasurer; new directors Scott Brooks and Frieda Huett; and current directors Roy Martin, Robert Henson and Steve Jones.
50 years ago
(1973)
Sgt. Arch Bradley and Patrolman Harold Helton have been assigned full-time duty with the narcotics office of the city’s Criminal Investigation Division. One of the officers will be on duty at all hours each day, said Chief Ruben Goss. Lt. Bob H. Bailey is director of the division. Bailey and Bradley recently attended a narcotics school in Memphis, Tenn.
City police were advised that a car struck a concrete street marker at College and Locust avenues. The marker was later found two blocks away at Locust and Bruce Street. The car didn’t stop, the police reported.
Robert E. Sly, executive vice president of Security Savings & Loan Association of Conway, was recently elected president of the Conway Rotary Club. Sly will assume office July 1. Other officers are Bill Pate, vice president; Bill Nevins, secretary; Dr. Carl E. Forsberg, treasurer; and Curtis Breeden, sergeant-at-arms.
Mrs. Mary Brittian of Hays, Kan., is visiting Mrs. W.E. Baskin and other friends.
Mrs. Walton Ellis of Los Alamos, N.M., is visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ivan H. Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.