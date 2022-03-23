By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
March 23, 2022
(2012)
Conway Christian School’s baseball team won the South Nemo Classic for the third straight time with games played in Bee Branch and Center Ridge. The Eagles (11-2) outscored their opponents, 34-3, and outhit them 31-7. They have now won eight straight. Noted for their play were Tyler Ratliff, Brandon Helms, Brandon Davis, Chandler Ferrand, Jacob Callaway, Andrew Dather, Jake Fritts, Josiah Smith, and Cole Henderson.
The Faulkner County Election Commission will meet this week to further discuss a problem with two redistricting maps that have been submitted in the past several months. An original map outlining justice of the peace districts was approved in October. Revisions were made to the map and approved by the commission, and the revised map was sent to the secretary of state’s office.
(1997)
Jacob Longing of Conway, age 10, was pictured with a 7-pound bass he caught recently at an area pond. The fish was 22 inches long. A fifth-grader at Jim Stone Elementary School, he is a son of Steve and Beth Longing.
Toadmaster Brent Chalker was pictured leading “retired” Toadmaster Woody Cummins in the “Toady Woady” at the ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the Toad Store this week. The store, which is located in the Old Ice House, will be open to sell Toad Suck Daze memorabilia until the festival in May.
Jim Bob Baker, minister of University Church of Christ, and his family were granted a special VIP tour of the White House during their recent visit to Washington, D.C. Arrangements for the tour were made by Hal Hunnicutt, a Conway resident who is a friend of President Bill Clinton. Mr. Baker also spoke at a prayer breakfast in the Senate building. The trip was presented as an appreciation gift from the church.
(1972)
Dr. and Mrs. Lee Tyner of Conway have been named to head the 1972 Cancer Crusade in Faulkner County. The selection of the couple was announced by Mrs. Carolyn Connell, field representative for the Arkansas Unit of the American Cancer Society. Dr. Tyner said volunteers will attempt to provide each family in the county with a pamphlet listing the seven warning signals of cancer. The Tyners moved to Conway in June 1971. He is a veterinarian and operates the Chestnut Small Animal Clinic.
Conway bands captured two of five No. 1 ratings at the Region 7 band contest at State College of Arkansas. Two-thousand bandsmen from 15 senior high and 15 junior high schools attended. The Conway Junior High and Conway Senior High bands both received the No. 1 superior rating. The Conway Junior High seventh-grade band received a No. 2 rating. All bands receiving No. 1 and No. 2 ratings qualify for the state band meet in April in Hot Springs.
