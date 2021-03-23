(2011)
Amanda Hall, an eighth-grade student at Greenbrier Junior High School, won awards in a statewide essay contest “Stamp Out Smoking.” She won a 16GB iPod Nano for winning third place in the state, and a $100 Walmart gift card for winning first place in her school. Her 479-word essay characterized a superhero named Pensadora who would be a tobacco fighter with mind powers. Penny (her nickname) was sent to find teenagers being pressured to use tobacco.
Audra and Mason McArthur of Austin, Arkansas, were pictured at an open house of the Central Arkansas Model Railroad Club. Mason was able to help direct the Thomas the Train engine at the event, which featured models of several different types of trains as well as information about the club.
Collin Condit, an eighth-grader at Carl Stuart Middle School, recently won the 152-pound division of the junior high state wrestling tournament held at Pulaski Academy.
(1996)
Dr. Willie Hardin, director of the University of Central Arkansas Torreyson Library, recently won the Supporter of Support Staff award by Library Mosaics and the Council on Library Media Technicians. Hardin was selected for his local and statewide efforts and commitment to the growth and development of support staff. He will be featured in the March/April issue of Library Mosaics and recognized at a Council on Library Media Technicians banquet.
Representatives of the United Steelworkers of America caught the attention of many people driving down Front Street as they held up picket signs in front of Firestone MasterCare Service Center to protest changes in union contracts they think could affect Bridgestone/Firestone workers nationwide. James McKown, president of USW Local 884 of Russellville, said he and others were picketing on their day off to make consumers aware of the contract negotiations.
(1971)
W.A. Lanier returned to Conway from Sarasota, Fla., where he spent several months with his son, the Rev. Paul Lanier, and Mrs. Lanier.
Dr. Robert L. Clark returned to Conway from Sydney, Australia, where he attended a surgical seminar. En route he visited in New Zealand, Tahiti and Bora Bora.
Mrs. J.R. Ott and Mr. and Mrs. John M. Gentry have returned from a two-week vacation in Clearwater, Fla. They were joined the second week by Mr. and Mrs. Gay Newberry. The group returned home after making the Azalea Tour in Mobile, Ala.
Carl Sherwood and Jan Drake, juniors at Conway High School, won first and second place, respectively, in the Arkansas state speech festival of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Sherwood is son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Sherwood. Miss Drake is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David K. Drake. They competed against seven other entries in the senior division. They each won a trophy.
