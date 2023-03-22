By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The Greenbrier boys bowling team finished in first place in the 5A-4A boys division state tournament held at Conway Family Bowl. The Greenbrier girls finished runner-up in the girls division. Shawn Howell, Justin Hill, Taylor Bradway and Douglas Henry qualified in the Top 10 for all state recognition. Bradway and Henry each received bronze medals. Other team members included Carleigh Kimble, Hayley Maxwell, Erica Freeman, Emma Cochran, Sarah Ballheimer, Ashley McDowell, Haley McKee, Austin Wilson, Holden Strackbein, Austin Lacey, Justin Smart, Grant White, Nathan Tarkington, Branden Proctor, and coach Sandy White.
Eight Conway School District orchestra students recently attended the 2013 All-State Music Conference in Hot Springs. The students were among 60 string students from across the state to attend the conference. Attending were Alex Barber, Erika Glover, Kyle Ward, Ryan Plemmons, Ashley Wofford, Madison Moline, Corey Smith and Catherine Stain.
(1998)
Frigidaire Company, Commercial Products Division, announced that Mike Hammers is the winner of the 1997 Davis/Schroeder Award as Frigidaire’s employee of the year. A 1977 graduate of Mississippi State University, Hammers joined Frigidaire in January 1995.
Farm Bureau Insurance agent Todd Smith was recently awarded the Overall Career Agent of the Year and the Overall Life Insurance Agent of the Year for the Northwest District. The awards represent the best overall production in home, auto and life insurance. He has been an insurance agent with Faulkner County Farm Bureau since 1992. He and his wife, Melissa, have two sons.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Smith of Conway celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at their home. The Smiths were married Feb. 23, 1913, at Martinville at the home of the bride’s parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Fulkerson. Mrs. Smith is the former Rosa Fulkerson. Mr. Smith is a son of the late Faulkner County Judge Elias L. Smith and Mrs. Smith. Retiring from farming in 1943, the couple came from Martinville to Conway to operate a grocery store at 1113 Mitchell St. They have two daughters, Mrs. Geraldine Saunders and Mrs. Maurine Milam, a grandson and three great-grandchildren.
The Wooster chapter No. 518, Order of Eastern Star, has elected new officers. They are Marjorie Rimmer, worthy matron; Clarence Blair, worthy patron; Nelle Cates, associate matron; Fred Wilson, associate patron; Lois Wilson, secretary; P.B. Matthews, treasurer; Olga Glenn, conductress; Trixie DeJarnett, associate conductress; Tina Matthews, chaplain; O.F. Qualls, chaplain; Jewell Salters, organist; Avanelle Hankins, Adah; Iva Qualls, Ruth; Elizabeth Wingo, Ester; Violet Holbrook, Martha; Wincie Blair, warden; and Bronnie Heffington, sentinel.
