(2011)
The Aquakid relay team of Andersen J. Mainord, Aaron Rieth, Jackson Wiedower and Ty Wingfield combined to break a longstanding state record in the ASI Age Group Championship Swim Meet. In the boys 10-and-under division, the team shattered the 200-yard relay state record that had stood for 30 years with a time of 2:14.71. The group broke the state record in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:57.48.
Linda Varner Palmer of Conway recently received the Electronic Publishing Industry Coalition (EPIC) 2011 award in the Young Adult category for her novel, “The Cinderella Swap.” The book is about a teenage girl who sees a flash of color that reveals the character of whoever she touches. Palmer has been writing for many years and has 30 full-length novels.
(1996)
The Girls’ Missionary Auxiliary of Immanuel Baptist Church at Greenbrier will sponsor a spaghetti supper on March 30. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds will be used for their various activities. All-you-can-eat spaghetti will be served.
Ralph E. Zinser of Conway represented Arkansas when 34 of the nation’s foremast farmers met at the 40th national Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Congress in Sioux Falls, S.D. The annual event was administered by the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce. Zinser has a partnership with his brothers, raising grain and cattle, and has developed clientele across the South.
John W. Johnson of Conway is to retire this month from AmeriGas. He began his career as a propane driver with the company, formerly known as Gulf Oil Moore’s Butane, in October 1957. A native of Conway, he and his wife, Barbara, have four children.
Ryan Williams and Chad Fulmer of Conway finished third in a bass tournament at Harris Brake near Perryville. They totaled 32 pounds, 14 ounces. The winners won at 36 pounds, 9 ounces.
(1971)
C.T. King Hardware at Court and Prairie streets has been sold by Mr. and Mrs. King to their daughter, Mrs. Betty Welch, and her husband, Tom. The Kings operated the hardware store for 20 years. Mrs. Welch will work full-time in the operation of the business and her husband will assist in the afternoons and Saturdays. Welch will continue in his capacity as chief of corrective therapy at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Little Rock. King observed his 67th birthday on Saturday, and was greeted by approximately 300 well-wishers at the store.
Laura and Kevin Burr of Dallas are spending the week in Conway with their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Burr, while their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Don Burr, are vacationing in New York.
Mr. and Mrs. Loyce Landers were in Russellville to visit his brother, Lloyd N. Landers, in the hospital. Another brother, George M. Landers of Muskogee, Okla., also visited them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.