(2012)
Lennon Yarbrough, 3, was pictured sharing a cupcake with Mason, a dog that attended Southridge Village’s annual pet parade in support of contestants and their owners. Lennon’s great-grandparents are residents at the assisted living facility.
The Faulkner County Falcons’ boys team defeated Team USA Blue, 44-43, to in the Class 2A title in the National Homeschool Basketball Tournament in Springfield, Mo. Colton Ferrell made a basket to tie the game at 43. After a turnover and foul, Mark Baker made the game-winning free throw. More than 350 teams participated in the boys and girls tournaments. The Falcons are coached by Joey Mayo and Michael Mayo.
(1997)
It’s a dirty job, but the Faulkner County Volunteer Anti-litter and Beautification Task Force plans to do it. Remove and reduce litter in the county, that is. About 30 people turned out for an organizational meeting at the Faulkner County Library to find out what they can do to help. Committee members are Charlotte Nabholz, chairman, Sue Alread, Sylvia Meriwether and Diane Russell. Mike Hutches of OES is the coordinator for the cleanup effort.
Alicia K. Reynolds of Conway recently joined the North American Limousin Junior Association. The NALJA is a group of youth interested and involved in the Limousin cattle breed. The group is open to youth 21 years old and younger and has more than 3,000 members. Limousin beef serves both consumer demand for leaner meat and beef producers’ demand for superior genetic traits.
(1972)
About 225 persons turned out for an appreciation dinner honoring Rep. A.J. “Arch” Troxell of Greenbrier at the Greenbrier school cafeteria. Guests were served a free meal. Entertainment was provided by the Kermit Phillips Rhythmettes of Holland. Master of ceremonies was Bill Abernathy, assistant superintendent of schools. Speakers were Robert D. Nabholz and William J. Farris of Conway; Ed Stephens, Guy-Perkins School superintendent; W.K. Manning, Vilonia School superintendent; and a colleague, Rep. Cecil Alexander of Heber Springs.
The radio dispatcher at Conway police headquarters received several calls early today of gunshots being fired in the southwestern section of the city. The calls came after midnight from residents living on College and Robinson avenues and Caldwell and Watkins streets. One came from the Central Baptist College area. All police units were advised but found no trace of any person firing a weapon.
Miss Tricia Brown returned to Atlanta, Ga., after spending several days with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Brown, and sister, Miss Cindy Brown. She came to Conway especially to attend a bridal shower for her sister at the home of Mrs. Elmo Brewer.
