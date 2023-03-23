By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Vilonia High School senior Jordan Heykoop was selected as a National Merit Finalist for 2012, said assistant principal Ron Simmons at the school’s last pep rally of the year. From a field of 1.5 million applicants, 16,000 semifinalists were chosen. To become a finalist, the student must submit a scholarship application detailing their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, and honors and awards received.
The St. Joseph boys basketball teams were pictured gathering around the Class AA Regional championship hardware they received in winning the event at Magazine. The Bulldogs advanced to the state tournament at Marmaduke, where Bearden ended a season that included district and regional championships.
(1998)
Some of the words would probably stump most adults, but seventh-grader Leslie Crain of Conway barely hesitated in spelling her way to victory at the Faulkner County Spelling Bee. After successfully navigating the spellings of “conjunctivitis” and “audiometer,” Leslie confidently called out d-e-c-i-p-h-e-r-e-d to win the bee. A daughter of Bill and Mary Crain, she is a Bob Courtway Middle School student. Leslie and second-place winner Jeanie Kyle went head-to-head for only one round. Jeanie, a daughter of Stuart and Frances Kyle, is an eighth-grader at Vilonia Middle School. Fifty-nine students participated in the Spelling Bee.
(1973)
Mrs. Margaret G. Turner, librarian and teacher of English 12 at Vilonia High School, was awarded a lifetime membership in the Vilonia Parent-Teacher Association at its monthly meeting. Mrs. Turner has a bachelor of arts degree from Baylor University and a master of science in education degree from State College of Arkansas. She has been with the Vilonia faculty for six years. Past presidents of the PTA and former life membership recipients were also recognized. Mementos were presented to the following people for their work in this year’s PTA: Mrs. Amy Day, Mrs. Jolene Edwards, Mrs. Peggy Francis, Mrs. Lou Fulmer, Mrs. Betty Gibbs, Mrs. Carol Keller, Mrs. Ellen Prescott, Mrs. Marie Spruiell and Mrs. Bronnie Rose.
Robert D. Nabholz, president of Nabholz Construction Corp., was recently re-elected to an eight-year term on the Board of Directors of the Conway Development Corp. All officers of the corporation have now been re-elected for 1973. They include Thomas G. Wilson, president of First State Bank & Trust Co., president; Nabholz, vice president; and Guy W. Murphy, executive vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, secretary-treasurer.
Weekend guess of Mr. and Mrs. J.O. Hefley and son, Jimmie, were her brother, Robert H. Herring, and sons, Bill and Lewis, of Pine Bluff.
