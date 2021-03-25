(2011)
Conway High School seniors Marquez Massey and Becca Morgan were recently honored as a part of the Real Proud of Real Wampus Cats student recognition program for their academic and athletic achievements and community involvement. Massey, a Ouachita Baptist College football recruit, was a three-year starter for the Wampus Cats. Off the field, Massey volunteers by visiting nursing homes, reading to elementary school students, and volunteering at Optimist youth football games. Morgan devotes 12 to 15 hours a week to the dance team, has a high GPA and is an AP Scholar. She started a volunteer program called “It’s the Little Things – Kids Helping Kids,” that introduces students to performing random acts of kindness.
Students in the SkillsUSA Cosmetology Club participated in a community service project at Soul Food Café recently. Being a member of the club requires the students to do volunteer work for an organization of their choice. The students helped with unloading the supply van, serving food, cleaning and aiding some people in finding clothing sizes.
(1996)
The unveiling of the new toadmaster – the official ambassador for Toad Suck Daze – will be held Friday during grand-opening ceremonies for the Toad Store. Each year the grand opening of the store officially marks the beginning of the Toad Suck Daze season. The new toadmaster will be unveiled by retiring toadmaster Woody Cummins and former toadmaster Jim Stone.
Ferris Baker, a retired Hendrix College professor, was presented a lifetime membership award by the Faulkner County Historical Society. A licensed minister in the United Methodist Church and active member of First United Methodist Church, Baker has been active in the historical society’s work for many years, having served a term as society president. He is also a past chairman of the Arkansas United Methodist Church Board of Church and Society, which emphasizes concerns for families, neighborhoods and communities.
(1971)
Mrs. Clyde A. Paulk returned to Conway after spending the weekend with their daughter, Mrs. Russell Brasher, Mr. Brasher, and daughter, Amy, in Nacogdoches, Texas. Mrs. Brasher and Amy accompanied the Paulks to Conway for a week’s visit.
Conway Parks and Recreation director Terry Edwards has announced improvements being made in two city parks. Restrooms at Fifth Avenue Park have been painted and new shrubbery has been planted around them. A small park nursery has been started for use by all city parks. A new tennis net and posts have been ordered for a second tennis court. Work is continuing on the baseball diamond at Mountain View Park. The sign for the park was recently rebuilt, and horseshoe pits are being provided.
Mr. and Mrs. Dale Rodgers of Corpus Christi, Texas, were in Conway to visit his parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Rodgers, and other friends and relatives.
