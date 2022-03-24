(2012)
The University of Central Arkansas softball team completed the series sweep of Sam Houston State on Saturday at Farris Field with a 6-0 victory. UCA (24-10, 4-0) scored a run in the first inning without putting the ball in play. Melanie Bryant reached after being hit by a pitch and then came around to score after the Sam Houston State starter allowed three straight walks.
Conway Corp. is offering zero interest loans for the replacement of home heating and air conditioning units with energy-efficient units through the company’s Energy Smart program. To receive a loan for a new HVAC unit, Conway Corp. customers should obtain loan approval through the Energy Smart program and sign the loan agreement. Loans are available for single-family residences only.
The Greenbrier High School softball team won a softball tournament at Fayetteville and Farmington recently. They went undefeated, scored 31 runs and only had one run scored against them. They defeated Fort Smith Southside, Rogers and Farmington in the tournament.
(1997)
Jean B. and Theda Fay Matthews of Little Rock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner. Mr. and Mrs. Matthews were married March 21, 1947, in Conway by Dr. J.E. Cobb. Mr. Matthews was born Sept. 3, 1922, in Greenbrier, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lewis H. Matthews of Conway. Mrs. Matthews was born Oct. 26, 1926, in Quitman, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Brinkley of Quitman. They are parents of Nancy Ivy of Little Rock and have two granddaughters. Mr. Matthews is a retired accountant from the State Revenue Department. Mrs. Matthews is retired from the Employment Security Division.
Two Conway gymnasts, members of the Conway Diamonds, won all-around titles in their divisions last week at the Arkansas State Gymnastics Championships at the UCA Farris Center. Julie Mitchell won the Level 8 optional title with a combined score of 35.875. Nikki Strickland won the all-around title in Level 6 compulsory with a score of 36.65.
(1972)
Dr. Ada Jane Harvey and Miss Constance Mitchell will arrive by plane tonight after spending five weeks in Rochester, Minn., where Dr. Harvey underwent surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital. Mr. and Mrs. Lewis L. McKibben will drive to the airport in Little Rock to accompany them to Conway.
The Class B senior girls state champion Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds finished their season with a 33-2 record. The only blemishes on their slate were two one-point losses to the Stephens Roadrunners, the Class A champions. Members of the team are Carolyn Cummins, manager; Sharon Lee, Barbara Cain, Florence Glover, Brenda Walker, Janice Ealy, Marie King Fielder, Dorinda Cain, Lois Hartwick, Joann Delph, Diane Harris, Genetta Criswell and Monta Thorn. The coach is Dean Mallett.
