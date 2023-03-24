By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Students at Kidz University in Conway were pictured listening closely as they were told Dr. Seuss stories by guest speakers. The storytime was one of many events around the nation that celebrated the life of the children’s book author.
Facebook formally announced a partnership with Acxiom and other global data companies to target Facebook users’ profiles with unique advertisements. Data supplied by Acxiom and others will be used to expand Facebook’s existing custom audience tool that marketers use to reach current customers. Acxiom is one of four select third parties Facebook will use to create “pre-defined or custom first-party targeting categories” for businesses to use as they plan to advertise on the website.
(1998)
Conway Mills, a division of Kimberly-Clark Corp., has recognized James Glinski Sr. for 30 years of service. He started his career with Kimberly-Clark in Neenah, Wis., and transferred to Conway in 1986. Conway Mills team members recognized for 25 years of service are Ralph Davis, Beverly Sanders, Clementine Sullivan, Dorothy Yeager, Jean Carolina, Geneva Massey and William Crawford.
Hedda Larker has completed 20 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Ms. Larker began employment in 1978 as a mental retardation aide. She is now an instructor assistant. She has two children and two grandchildren.
A nice balance of offensive outbursts and pitching prowess gave the Hendrix Warriors a 10-0, 9-4 doubleheader sweep of the Centre Colonels at the Rhodes College diamond in Memphis. Noted for their play were Wes Holland, Larry Clark, and Jackie Dale Glover.
(1973)
Suzy Dean is the 1973 Wampus Cat Yearbook Queen. She was chosen from among 16 contestants modeling formal and casual attire in an annual pageant held at the Conway High School gymnasium. Nelda Gray, 1972 Yearbook Queen, crowned this year’s winner. Miss Dean, a junior, is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Dean. Runners-up from first to fourth place were Laura Ledbetter, Melinda Graves, Zanette Matthews, and Sandy Lowry. Other finalists were Cindy Purtle, Sandra Brown, Nancy Barham, Teresa Terry and Donna Coffman. Other contestants were Debbie Murrell, Laura Robins, Mary Jo Moseley, Ginny Nutter, Denise Henderson and Angela Weatherly. Sarah Pew, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fay Pew, was flower girl. Crownbearer was Britt Joyner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glover Joyner.
Debbie Sanson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Sanson of Enola, ranked in the upper 10 percent of the sophomore class in the college of business administration at the University of Arkansas for the fall semester. She attained a grade point of 3.71. Miss Sanson is a graduate of Enola High School.
