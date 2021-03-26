(1996)
Ralph and Zoe Mack of Conway will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a drop-in reception March 31 at Wesley United Methodist Church. They were married April 4, 1936, in McIntosh, S.D. Mr. Mack was born in Winona, Minn., and is retired from the state highway department. Mrs. Mack was born in Shields, N.D., and is retired from the Kroger Co. They have six children: Claudia Hancock, Bonnie Patterson, Ralph Mack Jr., Larry Mack, Sharon Dillard, and Valerie Gifford. They also have 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Leada “Pud” and Max Ivy of Quitman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception March 31. They were married March 29, 1946. Mrs. Ivy is the former Leada Holeman, a daughter of the late Charlie and Nettie Holeman. Mr. Ivy is a son of the late Roy Ivy and the late Mildred Plant. Mrs. Ivy is retired from Alltel Telephone Co. and Mr. Ivy is a retired contractor from the Corps of Engineers. They have two daughters, Karen Ivy of Quitman and Debbie Fisher of Conway, and one grandson.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Huffines of Sulphur, Okla., spent the weekend here with his brother, Herman Huffines, and Mrs. Huffines.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul P. Faris spent the weekend in Memphis, Tenn., with their son, Tim Faris, and their daughter, Mrs. Roy H. Thurman, Mr. Thurman and children, Clay, Lauren and Deborah.
Mr. and Mrs. Terry Fiddler of Memphis were weekend guests of his mother, Mrs. Pat Fiddler, and sister, Robin. They also visited his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Fiddler and Mrs. Jewell Wofford. Sunday guests of the Fiddlers were Mrs. Fiddler’s sister, Mrs. Mary Wofford, and sons Ricky, Mark and Scott. Mrs. Wofford also visited her sister-in-law, Miss Carolyn Wofford.
Dwayne Goode was in Little Rock on Sunday to attend the University of Arkansas School of Pharmacy continuing education seminar.
