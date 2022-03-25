By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
Several Vilonia Junior High FCCLA members participated in state STAR events on March 1 at the Conway Expo Center. STAR events are competitive events in which students participate either individually or in groups. Participants who won awards were Alex Stroud, Heather Fason, Jessica Borden, Chasity Isom, Reagan Goode and Faith Burroughs. Reagan and Faith will represent Arkansas at National STAR events in Orlando, Fla., as they won the gold medal in the Life Event Planning event.
An audit of the four divisions of Conway Corp. revealed no irregularities and was declared “clean” at Tuesday’s meeting of the board of directors. The auditors praised the accounting department for its assistance and professionalism throughout the weeks-long auditing process.
Shawn Hammontree will be the keynote speaker at the annual Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce meeting. A graduate of Greenbrier High School, he is a former social studies teacher and football coach at Greenbrier Middle School. He is now a minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway.
(1997)
Three Conway residents were among those who successfully completed the Arkansas bar examination given Feb. 25 and 26. They include Joan McLendon Budd, Jeanette Ann Heimbaugh, and Joseph Dewey Hughes.
A new subdivision ordinance, some 17 years in the making, got the nod from the Conway Planning Commission. With the commission’s unanimous approval, the new subdivision ordinance now moves to the Conway City Council for consideration.
The Guy-Perkins basketball team, which recently won the Class B championship, received a congratulatory proclamation from the state Senate. The team assembled with coach John Hutchcraft and Superintendent Donald Rowlett. A community celebration for all Thunderbird fans will be held at Guy.
(1972)
Conway Office & School Supply placed first in the Conway Women’s Bowling Association’s annual team tournament at Conway Bowl. The team totaled 2,734 pins to finish ahead of Security Savings & Loan Association with 2,621, and Cockrum Vending with 2,619. Individual awards for high games went to Shirley Lipscomb with a 221, Margo Thorn with a 213, and Shirley Minor with a 200.
Two eight-year-old pine trees planted last week at the new Conway High School campus on Prince Street were donated in memory of Dr. Keller Lieblong. The trees were transplanted as a project of the school’s Future Farmers of America chapter and were donated by Rolland A. Bradley and Bill Bell of Meadowlake Home. Dr. Lieblong was serving as president of the Conway School District’s Board of Education. He died on Wednesday.
