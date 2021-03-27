By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
The Hendrix College softball team racked up 27 runs and 17 hits, including 11 extra-base shots, in its mercy-rule victory over MacMurray College on Wednesday and Illinois College on Thursday. The Warriors (8-14) snapped a six-game skid with their second win of the season at MacMurray (2-9) for a 12-0 decision. The Warriors had seven batters in their line-up post multiple hit performances against Illinois (7-8).
Wayne and Annette Watson of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception for family and friends at First Church of the Nazarene. They were married March 22, 1961, at Gain Street Baptist Church in Little Rock. They are parents of Carla Tyler and Sonya Penny, and have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
(1996)
Winds cutting through Faulkner County on Sunday did some minor damage but left no one hurt. Winds in Faulkner County were more than 60 miles per hour. Conway Corp. repair crews were out for a few hours Sunday dealing with isolated power outages in Conway. Reports were of a few trees down and power outages in Enola, and power lines downed as a result of winds on Leslie Road, and at Highway 64 near Hazelwood Road. Janie McDaniel’s pole barn in Greenbrier was slammed against a tree at the Horseshoe Mountain Bison Ranch.
Angela Watson, a senior center at the University of Central Arkansas, has been named honorable mention NCAA II All-American by the College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA). UCA’s leading scorer and rebounder for three years, Watson was named first-team CoSIDA All-South Region two weeks ago, and was also named to the All-Gulf South Conference team, the GSC All-Tournament team and the NCAA II All-South Regional team.
(1971)
Weekend guests of Mrs. Georgia Thomas were Mr. and Mrs. Horace DuVall and children and Mrs. Naomi Langley and son, all of Hot Springs.
Mrs. Bill Burney and son, Ken, of Helena are visiting in Conway. Mrs. Burney was in North Little Rock today to be with her mother, Mrs. F.W. Shepherd, who underwent surgery.
Col. and Mrs. Laymont V. Woodruff and Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland were in Big Spring, Texas, last week to visit the Woodruffs’ son, 2nd Lt. Patrick Woodruff, who is stationed at Webb Air Force Base.
Joe C. Shaw was in Jacksonville on Tuesday to be the guest speaker at the Jacksonville Historical Society meeting.
Jack Borders of Mount Horeb, Wis., was in Conway to spend a few days with Mr. and Mrs. Edgar B. Parker. Mr. Border’s late wife was a daughter of the Parkers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.