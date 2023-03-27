Five consumers at Independent Living Services will participate in the upcoming Little Rock Marathon with the help of FBI agent Heath White. White’s story of learning to accept his daughter’s Down syndrome diagnosis was featured on ESPN last October. His involvement in competitive running began as a way to cope with his daughter’s diagnosis, but it transformed into a way to raise awareness. Now that Paisley, 6, runs on her own, White wants to give the experience of running a marathon to others with disabilities. With White’s help, five runners will be positioned at five different relay points of the race. White will push them in an advanced mobility stroller, switching riders at designated mile markers. All runners will meet and cross the finish line at the same time. Race participants include Trevion Stephens, Blake Hensley, Christina Brown, Nikki Atkins and Jerome Riley.
Al and Brunell Milam Ablondi of Greenbrier are observing their 40th anniversary this month. They were married March 1, 1958, in Greenville, Miss. Mr. Ablondi is a son of the late Deno and Margarette Ablondi of New York and Parma, Italy. Mrs. Ablondi is a daughter of the late Erskin and Bula Milam of Conway. The Ablondis have one son, Leslie Ablondi of Little Rock, and four grandchildren. Mr. Ablondi is a retired electrician and Mrs. Ablondi is a homemaker.
The Arkansas Chapter of the American College of Health Care Administration recently elected Joe B. Havens of Greenbrier to be president. Havens is the administrator of Little Rock Health Care & Rehab Center. ACHCA is the only professional association devoted solely to meeting the needs of today’s long-term care administrators.
James F. Bell, 25, because one of the youngest postmasters in the state recently as he assumed duties as postmaster at Enola. Roy L. Sharpe, Little Rock postmaster and Sectional Center Facility manager, administered the oath. Bell, a graduate of Enola High School, has an IBM certificate of completion from the Petit Jean Vocational-Technical School at Morrilton. He is a son of Mrs. Fayburn Smith of Enola and the late Richard Neal Bell. He succeeds Mrs. Ruth Bailey as postmaster.
Mr. and Mrs. Owen H. White of North Little Rock recently returned form Lemoore, Calif., where they visited their daughter, Mrs. Ted. Borrecco. They also visited their granddaughter, Mrs. Xavier Azevedo, and great-granddaughter, Jennifer Anne, in Lemoore. Jennifer Ann was born in November. Mrs. White is a native of Pleasant Valley.
Mrs. Mary Brittain of Hays, Kan., is visiting Mrs. W.E. Baskin and other friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.