(2012)
The Hendrix College baseball team completed the season sweep of Austin College with a 7-4 win at Warrior Field. The Warriors defeated the ‘Roos in all five games this season to improve to 17-8 and 9-2 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Noted for their play were Collin Radack, Nathan Harr, Austin Womack, Kyle Raskin, Jacob Perschke and Nick Land.
Mayflower opened its conference baseball season with a 3-1 victory over Jessieville. The game was a pitchers’ duel between Mayflower’s Derek Vickers and Jessieville’s Michael Mendez. Vickers allowed one run on four hits, struck out nine and walked one. Others noted for their play were Trey Bradley, Ty Herrin, Jason Dawson and Michael Post.
(1997)
A community celebration will be held Saturday to honor the Guy-Perkins senior boys basketball team. A potluck supper will be held in the school gym. The school has invited all the patrons who supported the team during the past year. The program will include a viewing of the championship game, signing of the championship basketball, a pie and cake auction, and a free throw contest for different age groups.
Hendrix College chemistry professor Dr. David Hales recently received a $22,483 grant from the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Special Grant Program in the Chemical Sciences. Hales, an assistant professor of chemistry, will use the 1997 funds for new laboratory equipment, including lasers and associated electronics. With the equipment he plans to hold lab experiments for upper-level students to focus on spectroscopy and kinetic measurements. Of the 49 grants awarded this year, Hales’ grant is one of two in Arkansas. Hales joined the Hendrix faculty in 1992.
(1972)
Robert H. “Bunny” Adcock, 23, was promoted to assistant cashier of First National Bank of Conway. He has been serving as a teller. Adcock joined the bank in 1970 following graduation from the University of Arkansas.
Mrs. Ricky Watson, Mrs. Larry Arnett and G.L. Lieblong of First State Bank & Trust Co. went to Hot Springs to attend a conference of the Arkansas Bankers Association.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford spent the weekend in Poplar Bluff, Mo. They also visited Mr. and Mrs. R.R. Roush in Mountain View.
Mr. And Mrs. E.A. Dickens returned from a vacation trip to Tallahassee and Panama City, Fla. They also visited in Mobile, Ala., and Biloxi, Miss. They were away about 10 days.
