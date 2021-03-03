(2011)
Central Baptist College’s Lady Mustangs swept four games at the second CBC February Meltdown on Friday and Saturday at City of Colleges Park. The Lady Mustangs defeated Columbia College (Mo.), No. 20 in the NAIA, then run-ruled Oklahoma Wesleyan. On Saturday, the Lady Mustangs rolled over Haskell (Kan.) 17-0 and made quick work of in-state rival Lyon College, 11-4. CBC, 52-1 last season, has won 16 straight games to start the 2011 season.
Gilbert Meneley and Bernice Humphrey were voted as king and queen at the Conway Senior Citizen Center Valentine’s party. Gilbert Meneley has had many roles in life, including being a husband, father and a distinguished career in the Air Force, retiring as a major. He lives in Wooster and has attended the senior center since 1989. Bernice Humphrey relocated to Conway from Florida to live near her son and has attended the senior center since Oct. 1, 2006. She and Gilbert are regulars in attendance for the Friday Night Dances at the center.
Conway Police Chief A.J. Gary has earned recognition with the Arkansas Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and Training as a senior chief of police. The distinction is given to police chiefs within the state who meet a stringent set of requirements.
(1996)
Hendrix College romped and stomped to their first national tournament victory in Grove Gymnasium, bumping Stillman (Ala.) College, 97-85. The first-round NCAA Division III Tournament game drew the Warriors’ best crowd of the year, and the raucous Hendrix cheering section was another factor the visiting Fighting Tigers had to combat.
Ramona Lott of Vilonia eliminated several competitors to win the Faulkner County Spelling Bee at the Conway Public Schools Auditorium. Ramona successfully spelled “croup” and “repository” to take top honors. Ramona’s sister, Rachel, is a former county spelling bee winner and competed in the National Spelling Bee, sponsored by Scripps-Howard in Washington, D.C. Ramona, a daughter of Rosemary Lott, will now compete in the state spelling bee in April at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
(1971)
Terry Edwards, Conway’s new parks and recreation director, has his sights on a municipal swimming pool – hopefully by June 1972. He doesn’t anticipate any opposition on the proposal to build a swimming pool at the undeveloped Laurel Park site, “but many people just don’t believe it’s going to be a reality,” he said. Edwards hopes the pool can be finance, as well as other park development, through matching funds from the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, a federal agency.
Mr. and Mrs. Cleddie W. Harper returned Saturday from a vacation trip. They spent two and a half weeks in McAllen, Texas, and stopped briefly in San Angelo and Abilene, Texas.
