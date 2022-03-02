10 Years Ago
(2012)
Addy Stoner, 1, was pictured enjoying the macaroni and cheese from Bob’s Grill, her favorite among the more than 20 varieties available at H.A.V.E.N.’s Mac-n-Cheese fundraiser and cook-off competition. Winners of the cook-off were Ellen Smith Elementary School, Panera Bread and Conway Country Club.
The Conway City Council learned recently that the city was one of only four in the state to receive an increase in Community Development Block Grant funds for 2012. The grant for the program year will allow for sewer and water improvements in the Pine Street Revitalization project, a contribution toward the building of the new Bethlehem House homeless shelter, transportation for the Boys and Girls Club, senior citizens, rides to jobs for persons with disabilities, a shredder for recycling efforts at Independent Living Services, a match on a 9-passenger bus for ILS and the repaving of the parking lot at the Conway Senior Center.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
A.L. Hawkins of Mount Vernon recently celebrated his 98th birthday. Mr. Hawkins was born Feb. 26, 1899, a son of the late M.C. “Crow” and Janie Hawkins. A farmer most of his life, Mr. Hawkins still lives alone on the family farm where he was born. He still has the Homestead papers signed by President James Buchanan in 1860 for their homestead. Mr. Hawkins was born in a log cabin, cooked on a fireplace and plowed with oxen. He has been a member of Mount Nebo Baptist Church for 85 years (except for 15 or so years when there was no church because of a fire). He has been a Mason for 67 years, serving three times as Master. Attending a celebration for Mr. Hawkins were many family members, including his sister, Ruby Darby, 86, and his children, Calvin Hawkins, Bonnie Caldwell and Bronnie Rose.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
An unidentified woman living in the 1800 block of South Boulevard called city police on Friday night saying she had received a telephone call that her home was surrounded and for her to come out with her hands up. Officers found no trace of anyone in the area when they arrived. Other police calls included a report at 1:04 a.m. to break up a ball game on the parking lot at First United Methodist Church. A neighbor complained of the noise. A disturbance at the Deluxe Diner on Markham Street was also investigated, and police gave an escort out of town for the Batesville High School bus carrying basketball players.
Mrs. L.T. Welborn returned by plane from Sacramento, Calif., where she visited her son, Major Larry Welborn, Mrs. Welborn and children, Tracy, Todd and Mike. Major Welborn is at Mather Air Force Base.
Mr. and Mrs. Coy Shirley returned form a five-day all-expense-paid trip to Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mr. Shirley, owner of Shirley Heating & Electric Co. at Mayflower, and a group of Arkansas builders and heating and air conditioning contractors were awarded the trip by Arkansas Power & Light Co.
