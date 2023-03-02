By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Hendrix College freshman guard Caitlin Kriesel-Bigler was named to D3Hoops.com Team of the Week. The Austin, Texas, native was also selected as Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week. She averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game at the Warriors won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
The Vilonia seventh-grade girls ended their season with a 33-26 victory over Little Rock Christian. By making three 3-pointers and two out of two free throws, Kenna Beaty led the scoring for Vilonia with 11 points. Tori Willbanks scored nine points and was three out of four on free throws. Alyssa Netherlain and Alexis Burnham scored four points each. Grace Vanlandingham contributed three points, and Sydney Johnson scored two points.
(1998)
Cindy Hudson of Fletcher Smith’s Jewelers has completed the Gemological Institute of America’s Gem Identification course. The course work requires students to identify more than 250 gem materials using the various tests for physical and optical properties. GIA is a Carlsbad, Calif.-based school specializing in educating the jewelry trade.
Sommer Martinez, daughter of Harvey and Sheila Martinez, was crowned 1998 Conway High School Beauty Revue Queen. There were seventeen other contestants.
(1973)
The Vilonia Library Club recently sponsored a poster contest, “Keep Our Campus Clean,” in the elementary and high schools. Winner in the elementary division was Mrs. Joyce Oakley’s fifth grade. Their poster was “Be Like Snoopy, Pitch In,” depicting Snoopy with a baseball glove and a trash can. The poster was created by Terry Frazier, Grace Kelly, Sherry Rose and Ronny Vugrin. The Beta Club won the high school division with “Give a Hoot, Don’t Pollute.” It depicted a big owl dropping paper in a trash can. Norman Kemper, a senior, is art director for the Beta Club. Each winner received a $5 prize. Mrs. Joseph Turner is sponsor of the Library Club.
Several curtain raisers were shown at the recent meeting of the Vilonia Extension Homemakers Club. Projects were a pieced quilt top by Mrs. H.N. Newberry, a painted tablecloth by Mrs. Earl Naylor, wall plaques by Mrs. Morris Mullins, a decorated canister by Mrs. Lewis Clements, a wood carving by Mrs. Quince Coker, and a crocheted afghan by Mrs. J.D. Spruiell. Mrs. Harold Prescott and Mrs. Virgil Swiderski became members of the club.
John D. Howe of Hot Springs was a visitor in Conway recently. He formerly lived in Conway and graduated from Conway High School and attended State College of Arkansas. He is a retired Air Force general.
