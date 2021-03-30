(2011)
Conway students who will attend a new elementary school to be constructed on Old Military Road took part in a groundbreaking ceremony held Monday. The proposed school will house 600 students from kindergarten to fifth grade. Students who “turned dirt” in the ceremony were Bo Spencer, Audrey Beaver, Miah White, Julie Klug, Jordan Travis and Terry Beaver.
John and Sherry Lowe’s son, Scott Lowe, was appearing in “The Aluminum Show” at Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock, and his parents were taking 50 of their best friends to the show to support him. Lowe, who is among the 10 dancers featured in the extravaganza, has a degree in engineering from Stanford, but chose to become a professional dancer.
University of Central Arkansas senior Steven Lecuyer has been named the Southland Conference Men’s Golfer of the Month, his second such honor this year. Lecuyer, from Edmonton, Alberta, was also named Player of the Month in September and has finished in the top 10 in seven of the Bears’ eight tournaments this season.
(1996)
Downtown Conway as a “hoppenin” place as the Toad Store opened in anticipation of the 15th annual Toad Suck Daze festival. Wearing an updated version of the Toadmaster outfit, Brent Chalker was unveiled as the newest Toadmaster for the festival. Outgoing Toadmaster Woody Cummins, along with Jim Stone, the first Toadmaster, said Chalker had to go through extensive training, including several toadology classes. Chalker is a food broker in town and has experience as a mascot – in 1985 he was also known as “Huggy Bear,” the University of Central Arkansas mascot.
Christopher Girard of Greenbrier was pictured receiving a new Takamine guitar autographed by country singer and songwriter Vince Gill. The guitar was given away by Conway Music Co. Gill presented the guitar to Christopher backstage at a concert in Pine Bluff.
(1971)
Susie Courtway, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Courtway, observed her sixth birthday with a party at the Bluebird Kindergarten. Cake and punch were served to the following pupils: Benny Spangler, Shawn Rea, Todd Davis, Leighanne Hansen, David Linn, Mark Clements, Tim McDaniel, Jeffrey Mills, Rusty Parks, Allan Miller, Stanley Stewart, Butch Weatherly, Karen Brown and Wendy Woods. Favors for the guests included miniature cars and rings.
Seven Conway girls were among approximately 300 from 13 states to enter the National Baton Twirling Contest in Memphis, Tenn. They were Mala Ayers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Ayers; Susan Brady, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.H. Brady; Ann Crafton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Crafton; Annette Fulmer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Fulmer; Melissa Montgomery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Montgomery; Sheri Rea, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rea; and Sherill Tester, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Tester. The girls, who are students of Miss Judy Terry, received 21 awards.
