10 Years Ago
(2012)
The pistol range at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Dr. James E. Moore Jr. Camp Robinson Firing Range at Mayflower is temporarily closed. Two ricochets from the pistol range were reported to the range staff within the past month. Engineers are assessing the range and its design to see if any safety precautions are needed. The pistol range is closed, but the facility’s 200-yard rifle range, skeet and trap ranges are all still open.
The Faulkner County Library is accepting applications from local bands and musicians who would like to participate in a summer concert series. Organizers are encouraging musicians who represent the area’s diverse populations to apply. The summer concert series will run on six consecutive Sunday afternoons from July 8 to Aug. 12.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Lori Rimkus and Dawson Mulhearn, both of Conway, were entertained March 8 at a dinner and miscellaneous shower at the Conway home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edwards. Co-hosts were Mr. and Mrs. Tom Goodwin and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Weight. Among special guests were Mr. and Mrs. Charles Mulhearn of Conway, parents of the prospective groom; Sue Epting of Roswell, Ga., grandmother of the prospective groom; and Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Rimkus of Rogers, parents of the bride-elect. Miss Rimkus was also honored at a coffee March 8 at the home of Susan DeBoard. Co-hostesses were Jamie Bird, Martha Bumpers, Jane Lammers, Hilda Malpica, Mary Jane Morse and Missy Shock.
Gov. Mike Huckabee has reappointed Jefferey Carlin of Conway to the Rehabilitation Services Advisory Council. Carlin, a personal care attendant, will serve until Feb. 1, 2000.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
John Cook and Mrs. Kate Bachelor of Little Rock and Mr. and Mrs. Roger Mills of Kensett were in Conway to attend the annual meeting of stockholders of First National Bank at Holiday Inn.
Mrs. Lallah Mosley of Little Rock spent Tuesday night in Conway with her sister-in-law, Mrs. R.W. Reynolds. She also visited another sister-in-law, Mrs. Lewis McKibben, and Mr. McKibben.
Mrs. Robert W. Riedmatten, president of District 6 Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW, was in Clinton recently to make an official visit and inspection of Auxiliary No. 4764. Mrs. Riedmatten recently inspected auxiliaries in Conway and Shirley.
John Fugatt of the Beryl community underwent eye surgery last week at Conway County Memorial Hospital in Morrilton.
