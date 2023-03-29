By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
10 years ago
The University of Central Arkansas football Bears were recognized for their 2012 successes on and off the field by the Arkansas House of Representatives in Little Rock. State Rep. David Meeks of Conway ran House Resolution 1015 during the meeting of the House. He introduced the resolution and welcomed members of the 2012 Bears football team to the House gallery. He also met with the team before the session and gave them a tour of the House side of the Capitol, then had the team seated in the gallery overlooking the chamber.
25 years ago
Fred Petrucelli, Log Cabin Democrat staff writer, was recently presented a plaque recognizing his service as 1997 president of the Conway Human Development Center’s Volunteer Council. While president of the Volunteer Council, Petrucelli presided over the council’s Benefit Bowl and Walk-a-thon campaigns, which raised more than $22,500 toward building a therapeutic pool for center individuals with disabilities. He also conducted the council’s membership recruitment drive in 1997 which brought in several new members. Petrucelli has agreed to serve as the council’s secretary for 1998.
Conway’s soccer team scored four goals in the second half on the way to a 6-1 victory recently over Batesville. Chris Olsen had two goals for the Wampus Cats (3-1). Daniel White, Matt Stroman, Corey Bacon and Brandy Weiler scored. Nils Fowler, Michael Flory, White, Stroman and Bacon had assists. Tristan Fowler had three saves.
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Castleberry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house reception at the home of their son, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Castleberry, 2203 Broadview Ave. They were married Feb. 23, 1923, at the home of the bride’s parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. George Langley, in Greenbrier. Mrs. Castleberry is the former Vada Langley. Mr. Castleberry, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Castleberry of Greenbrier, has been in the retail grocery business most of his adult life. He and his wife operate Castleberry’s Market on Markham Street. They also have a daughter, Mrs. Juanita Brewer of Conway; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
From the Pinnacle Springs Community News: Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Little of this place and Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Johnson of Conway spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Lester Perkins of St. Louis. Lloyd Watts’ son, Richard, and family of Little Rock spent the weekend with him and Mrs. Watts. Edna Little spent the weekend with Mrs. Dorthy Little of Guy. Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Watts had a new storm cellar put in last week. Mrs. J.O. Burns returned to her home at Harrison after visiting Mrs. R.W. Cargile, Mrs. Lois Hartwick and Mrs. E.E. Battles. Mr. and Mrs. L.W. Rimmer spent Sunday afternoon with Mr. and Mrs. Eulon Rimmer and family. Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Rimmer and son, Robbie, were Sunday guests of her Grandmother Bell at Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.