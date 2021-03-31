(2011)
Several Faulkner County basketball players have been named to state tournament teams or have received all-state honors from the Arkansas Activities Association coaches. The players include: Michael Delph, Colt Fason, Enjonae Chambers and Taylor Gault of Conway; Neal Burcham and Cicely New of Greenbrier; Catherine Puckett and Maggie Brewer of Vilonia; Olivia Gray of Mayflower; Kirby Powell and Kelly Hays of Conway Christian; Brian Hooten, Brandon Rooney, and Laine Lagasse of Guy-Perkins; Madison Leach, Brittni Henry and Katherine Bartley of Mount Vernon-Enola.
Velton Daves was elected chairman of the reconstituted Conway Historic District Commission at its first meeting. The commission now includes members of the Asa P. Robinson Historic District Commission and the Old Conway Design Review Board. The merger was approved by the City Council on March 22.
(1996)
Dorothuelia Stokes Woods will be honored by the Conway Branch of the American Association of University Women at its annual Fellowship Banquet on April 13. She is being recognized for her contributions to AAUW, for outstanding leadership in and service to her community and church, and for enhancing the awareness of the need for quality education at all levels. Mrs. Woods taught for 30 years in the Conway School District: first at Pine Street High School and then at Conway Junior High School. She was also adviser for the National Homemakers of America Club and the Future Homemakers of America.
Krista Haertle and Julie Mitchell, two Conway gymnasts who are members of the Conway Diamonds, won all-around titles in their division at the Arkansas State Gymnastics Championships. Haertle won the Level 8 optional title with a combined score of 35.7. Mitchell won the all-around title in Level 6 compulsory, with a score of 35.425. Haertle, Tristra Peters and Brooklyn Wells, all Level 8 gymnasts, qualified for the Region 3 meet in April.
(1971)
Mrs. Kenneth C. Ketcheside, Mrs. Virginia Robins, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., Mrs. J.C. Dawson, and Mrs. Hildreth Crafton were in El Dorado to attend the Southwest Regional Daffodil Show.
The Enola High School Future Farmers of America team won first place in the Central Arkansas Federation parliamentary contest. Members of the team included Doyne Brewer, president; Michael Ingram, junior adviser; Andrew Shaw, treasurer; Clint Palmer, reporter; Gary Clements, sentinel; Patrick Breeding, secretary. The Mount Vernon chapter was first runner up. Other teams participating were Conway, Guy-Perkins, Greenbrier, Vilonia and Shirley.
David Tucker, Roger Pearce, Debby Wells and Kim Manning, Vilonia High School students, were selected to compete in the Outstanding Teenager of America contest. They are now eligible to compete for the Outstanding Teenager of Arkansas trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.
