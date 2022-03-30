10 Years Ago
(2012)
Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, teamed up with the Voluntary Service Division of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Little Rock to honor veterans who are patients at the Conway VA Clinic. The chapter provided a cake to the patients on Feb. 15.
The first chili cook off was held Feb. 15 at East Oakwood Place on Hairston Street. Contestants were residents of Oakwood and East Oakwood apartments. Winners, who received gift cards from Walmart, were Tim Murphy, first place; Phyllis Kelley, second; and Nellie Gray, third. Second Baptist Church members served as judges. They included Ladona Smith, Dustin Sams, Mark Sumrall and Sydney Taylor.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Conway High School agriculture students Michael Hurley, David Prewett, Amanda Vandament, Miranda Graddy and Gary Ringold were pictured sorting an order of plants being purchased at the school’s greenhouse. The plants, which were raised by the students as classwork, are available to the public on weekdays at the greenhouses located behind the Conway Area Career Center. Tomatoes and peppers are 15 cents each, geraniums are 75 cents, impatiens are 25 cents, and other flowers are 20 cents. Hanging baskets are also available for $8.
In a spontaneous collection March 6 and 7, St. Joseph Catholic Church raised more than $8,100 for victims of the March 1 tornadoes. Funds collected will be combined with money donated from other parishes in Arkansas to operate interfaith and Catholic volunteer offices in Arkadelphia and Pulaski County. The Office of Catholic School Services is coordinating volunteers as well as donations of money and materials to aid survivors.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Buford Gardner of Quitman held an open house at their home on Sunday. Approximately 150 guests called. The couple observed their 50th wedding anniversary.
The annual Girl Scout Lantern Day parade was held at Hendrix College. About 150 Brownies paraded around the track in Young Memorial Stadium with lighted lanterns. About 100 Girl Scouts in the center of the field accompanied them with singing, led by Jan Gray. Kathy Johnson and Jenny Raymond read a script they prepared on the background of Girl Scouts. The Brownies joined the older girls on the closing songs, closing the program with a flag ceremony and the singing of “Taps.”
Workers at Ellen Smith Elementary School were in the midst of work readying posters for a beans ‘n bread supper and talent show to be presented Thursday at the school. The event will be sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Association. The activity is to help pay all indebtedness on room air conditioners installed at the school last year. The talent show will feature Mrs. Frankie Bowlin as narrators. Teachers will participate in a children’s Easter fashion preview.
