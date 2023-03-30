By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
10 years ago
Keith McKinnon has earned the recognition of achieving President’s Club honors for the second year in a row through U.S. Bank Home Mortgage. His mortgage sales production ranks him in the top 5 percent in the country. He is a mortgage loan originator at the U.S. Bank office at 1122 Van Ronkle in Conway. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Central Arkansas. He is a member of the Faulkner County Board of Realtors and Kiwanis Club of Conway.
Hershel and Earline Bates Free celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on March 7, 2013. From the Enola-Mount Vernon area, they said their first and only date was on a Massey Ferguson tractor. They have four children, Alvin Joe Free, Sarah Sellers, Sherry Free and Ronnie Free, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
25 years ago
After dropping all three doubles matches, the Hendrix women stormed from behind on a windy day to defeat Millsaps 5-4 in tennis. The match came down to Katie Helms at No. 1 singles and Ellie Evans at No. 3. Helms won her match easily. Evans lost the first set 7-5, then won the second 6-3. With her teammates cheering her, she took the third 6-4 to give Hendrix the match.
Lt. Wanda J. Stone, daughter of Dwane Stone and granddaughter of Lovie Whitley, both of Conway, recently graduated from Georgetown University and the Navy Nurse Corps Anesthesia Program with a master of science in nurse anesthesia. She will be stationed on the Naval Ship Mercy and attached to the Naval Hospital at San Diego. Lt. Stone recently returned from a humanitarian mission to Israel with Operation Smile, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free reconstructive surgery to children all over the world. She participated in 76 surgical cases for the correction of cleft lip, cleft palate and burn scar reconstruction surgery. She is a 1991 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas School of Nursing.
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. John F. Griffith, who have been visiting his sister, Mrs. Gay Newberry, and Mr. Newberry, and friends in the Conway area, went to Little Rock to visit her sister, Mrs. Robert Harrison, and Mr. Harrison. They then returned home to El Cajon, Calif. The Griffiths were visitors here and in Little Rock since their arrival from La Mesa, Calif., where they were married on Feb. 3.
The Rev. Ed Coley, pastor of Olivet United Methodist Church in Dearborn, Mich., was a visitor at the First United Methodist Church. He and his wife, the former Virginia Ledrick, have been visiting her father, Roy Ledrick, at Mayflower.
