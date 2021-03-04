(2011)
Pine Village firefighters and Arkansas Forestry Commission staff recently held a free luncheon at Mount Gale Church to discuss safety. The main message of the brief safety discussion, which was attended by 25 people, was about defensible space, or area that is 30 to 300 feet from homes that should be kept lean, clean and green. Pine Village protects homes in the area mainly between Conway and Mayflower.
Chesapeake Energy Inc. and Clarita Operating LLC voluntarily agreed Friday to cease operation of injection wells near Guy and Woolly Hollow. They announced their decision to shut down in advance of a meeting of the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, where commissioners voted 8-0 to temporarily halt injection operations. Spokesmen for the companies said they will present results of more thorough evaluations of the “natural seismicity” in the area.
(1996)
The Conway City Council will begin checking traffic flows at intersections that the Union Pacific Railroad wants closed. David Peterson, Union Pacific manager for industry and public projects, told aldermen in early February that the Conway railroad-signaling system was outdated and suggested closing the crossings at Deer and Independence streets to increase safety for Conway drivers. The council directed City Engineer Ronnie Hall to place a traffic counter at the Deer and Independence crossings.
Second-graders from Julia Lee Moore Elementary School were pictured practicing the musical program, “Friends,” which they later performed at the Arkansas Career Education Conference in Little Rock. The children were directed by Nelle Henderson, music specialist, and second-grade teachers Brenda Bray, Gina Huss, Carolyn Mullins and Lynne Tiner. The conference was for counselors from across the state.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. John H. McNutt returned from a week’s visit with his sister, Mrs. Bill Davidson, and Mr. Davidson in El Paso, Texas. The McNutts were in El Paso for the birthday observance of his mother, Mrs. Effie McNutt, who was 96 on Friday.
About 65 Cub Scouts had their parents as guests at the annual Blue and Gold banquet for Pack 97 at Sallie Cone Elementary School. Entertainment was a vocal duet by Freddy Flood and Joe Cook. Danny Manion’s racer topped Kenny Lisenby’s to win the pack’s annual pinewood derby race. Jeff Jackson and Paul Gray were third and fourth, respectively. Jim Ott’s car was named most unusual, David Dawson’s was chosen the ugly duckling, Jody Lawrence took the prize for the most detailed work and Pat Moon had the heaviest.
Mr. and Mrs. Royce Lee Griffith and children, Pat and John, of El Dorado, and Miss Rebecca Griffith of Memphis, were recent guests of Mr. Griffith’s mother, Mrs. Maggie Griffith, and his brother, Wayne Griffith.
