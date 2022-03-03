10 Years Ago
Todd Fleming of Greenbrier was pictured looking at a Springfield semi-automatic pistol before the start of a special Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office auction at the Selby-Ross National Guard Armory. The auction featured items seized from delinquent taxpayers on behalf of the Department of Finance and private entities. Proceeds from the auction will be distributed to the department and the private concerns.
At the school year’s end, Sallie Cone Elementary School will be submitted to history as the Conway School District repurposes the building as a pre-kindergarten center. In an effort to preserve the neighborhood school’s history, Sallie Cone administrators were compiling stories and photos from the school’s former students and teachers.
25 Years Ago
Putting fire extinguishers in the homes of local senior citizens was the goal of “Stop the Flames,” a community service project which the Guy-Perkins FHA/HERO Chapter selected for the 1996-97 school year. After setting a goal of at least 20 homes, the students exceeded it by installing 30 extinguishers in the homes of senior citizens in Guy, Twin Groves and New Home. These communities make up the Guy-Perkins School District. The students will revisit each of these homes at least twice a year to check the pressure of the fire extinguisher and the batteries in the smoke detectors which were installed in a 1995-96 community service project.
Melissa Dean and Sen. Stanley Russ were honored by the Faulkner County Leadership Institute for their long-time community leadership. Mrs. Dean received the Dan Nabholz Leadership Award, and Russ was presented the Faulkner County Leadership Award.
50 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Ligon returned Friday from a business trip to Harrisburg, Ill.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. George Reeves were their daughter, Mrs. Charles Greenway, and grandson Gregg Greenway, of Little Rock. Another recent guest was their son, Dan Reeves, also of Little Rock.
The Rev. James K. (Uncle Mac) MacKrell, 69, of Conway, died Sunday (Feb. 27, 1972), at Memorial Hospital shortly after hosting his nightly radio show, “Party Line,” on Station KVEE. The Rev. Mr. MacKrell died of an apparent heart attack during a broadcast in which young people of First United Methodist Church were participating by telephone. MacKrell was regarded as one of Arkansas’ most colorful political figures. He ran for Governor of Arkansas twice – once as a Democrat (1948) and once as a Republican (1970). MacKrell was defeated in 1970 by former Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Stuart and son, Jeff, spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Fred Tackett and son, Jerry, in Richardson, Texas. The Tacketts are former residents of Conway.
