(2013)

University of Central Arkansas junior Simona Horsikyan has earned Southland Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honors. Horsikyan, a native of Kardzhah, Bulgaria, led the Bears to back-to-back home wins, going 4-0 against Murray State and North Alabama. She had wins of 6-4, 6-3 in No. 1 singles action against both colleges, and teamed up with Sasha Ruocco to win in No. 2 doubles against both colleges. 

