University of Central Arkansas junior Simona Horsikyan has earned Southland Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honors. Horsikyan, a native of Kardzhah, Bulgaria, led the Bears to back-to-back home wins, going 4-0 against Murray State and North Alabama. She had wins of 6-4, 6-3 in No. 1 singles action against both colleges, and teamed up with Sasha Ruocco to win in No. 2 doubles against both colleges.
Kathryn Rasure, instructor of the Workforce Alliance for Growth in the Economy program at the Adult Education Center, was pictured holding up a check as an example of what students will learn to handle through a new program for a bank teller certificate.
The Conway City Council gave approval for the city and the Arkansas Highway Department to proceed with programming a Salem Road railroad overpass project. A resolution stating the city understands federal funds are available for preliminary engineering and right of way on the project unanimously passed. The city also signed an agreement to work with the highway department on the project. The overpass will be built over the railroad tracks on Salem Road, south of its curve into Meadowlake Road. Federal money will cover 80 percent of the cost for preliminary engineering and right of way, and the city will provide the remaining 20 percent.
Woodrow E. “Woody” Cummins was presented the Faulkner County Leadership Award and Renee McMillen received the Dan Nabholz Leadership Award at a banquet on Feb. 26. The pair was selected by the Faulkner County Leadership Institute Alumni Association in recognition of their leadership qualities and dedication to the community. Cummins is deputy director of the Arkansas Department of Education, and McMillen is corporate recruiter for Acxiom Corp. and director of the Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute.
Provisional members of the Conway Junior Auxiliary are Mrs. Marvin Johnson Jr., Mrs. Guy Jones Jr., Mrs. Clinton Wingfield, Mrs. Robert Hepner, Mrs. Clem Kordsmeier, Mrs. Dallas Middlekauff, Mrs. Paul Finkbeiner Jr., Mrs. John Thines and Mrs. Louis Stell.
A style show was presented by the ninth grade Home Economics girls at the Enola Parent-Teacher Association meeting. The models created their own fashions under the direction of the group’s teacher, Mrs. Charles Piker. The PTA purchased an automatic dishwasher and garbage disposal for the school cafeteria using money raised at the Halloween Carnival. Mrs. James Bell of Enola was the winner in a drawing of 100 gallons of butane, donated by Moore’s Butane Co. The PTA plans to hold a potluck supper, talent show and men’s style show on March 17.
Four Conway men were among the 45 Arkansas candidates passing the certified public accountant examination given in November. They are Richard Lee Cisne, Jack Edward Engelkes, James Ben Primm and Sam Earl Southerland.
