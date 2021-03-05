(2011)
Cannon Cobb, Robert Jones and Darla Jones, Area 17 Special Olympics director, were pictured were Crayola costumes as they entered the cold water at Beaverfork Lake during the Polar Bear Plunge. Teams and individuals raised donations to benefit the Area 17 Special Olympics, which includes five counties near central Arkansas. The effort raised more than $7,200 for athletes and programs.
Brig. Gen. Travis D. “Dwight” Balch of Vilonia assumed command of the Arkansas Air National Guard during a ceremony at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center. He replaces Brig. Gen. Riley Porter, who commanded the state’s 2,000 Airmen over the past five years.
The Faulkner County 4-H Method Demonstration and Illustrated Talk competition was held recently. The contest was open to current 4-H members and provided an opportunity for youth to prepare and present an Illustrated Talk or Method Demonstration related to their 4-H project. Topics ranged from “How to Build a Bat House” to making homemade cleaning products.
(1996)
Arnold Hameister of the Arkansas Forestry Commission was pictured creating a backfire with a flammable liquid while fighting a large brush fire between Caney Creek Road and Skunk Hollow Road south of Highway 286. The fire scorched a large area before being brought under control, threatening some homes in the area. In addition to the forestry commission, volunteer units from Highway 286 East and Liberty helped battle the blaze.
It wasn’t easy, but the Conway Wampus Cats reached a milestone. Conway defeated Sylvan Hills 5-3 on Tuesday at Wampus Cat Field and notched the 200th win for the program and for Coach Noel Boucher. Boucher started the CHS program in 1985. “It’s been a great run for us and an exciting time,” said Boucher. “I hope we go 200 more. There are guys who come back and the kids ask, ‘Who’s he.’ I say he’s a Wampus Cat who played for us in 1987. That means something to them.”
(1971)
Mrs. J.L. Taylor returned to her home in Alexandria, Va., after spending two months here with her sister, Mrs. M.J. Neaves, and Mr. Neaves. Mrs. Neaves’ brother, John L. Pickard, returned Friday to his home in Blackwell, Okla.
Airman Sheila D. Fulmer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James D. Fulmer of Conway, has completed basic training. She was assigned to Keesler AFB, Miss., for training in the administrative field.
Earl E. Ott, lock and dam equipment repairman at Lock and Dam No. 8, was recently presented a certificate and a $25 cash award for a suggestion to improve operation of the tainter valve indicators at all locks on the Arkansas River. He and his wife, Joan, live near the river within site of the navigation project. The award was presented by Thaddeus E. Stanton, lockmaster.
