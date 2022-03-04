(2012)
The University of Central Arkansas got eight strong innings from Jeffery Enloe and four RBI from Blake Roberts and Travis Snider to down SIU-Edwardsville 9-2 in non-conference action at Bear Stadium. Enloe (1-1), a junior left-hander, struck out 7 and allowed 7 hits and 2 earned runs. Roberts, a senior third baseman, went 3 for 5, while Snider, a senior catcher, was 2 for 5 with a three-run home run.
Several ladies recently joined the Newcomers Club and attended the February luncheon. They are Melinda Holloway, Anne Wren, Somer Dudman, Carol Shoup and Judy Reising. The club is organized to help those new to Conway become adjusted to the area and form new friendships.
Members of the Hendrix College Flying Squirrels Ultimate team were pictured cheering before they took the field in the Hendrix Ultimate Experience. The annual event draws Ultimate teams from nearby colleges.
(1997)
Mayflower Elementary School second-graders Clayton Pollock, Angel Wilkins and Josh Miller were pictured watching an obstacle-filled waterfall that was part of a science fair project. The displays were shown Wednesday and Thursday, and judging was held Thursday morning. The projects covered all areas of physical science as well as biology and physics.
Employees of the Faulkner County Library found Wednesday morning that the flags outside the library had been taken. Lela Hodges told police that the United States and Arkansas flags were taken sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday. The flags were valued at about $150 each.
(1972)
Misses Debbie Sample and Linda Shock were luncheon guests Saturday of Misses Kathy Mace and Beth Butler, and Mrs. Mary Jackson in Russellville.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Anderson have returned to Hamilton, Ohio, after visiting his daughter, Mrs. Don Friesz, Mr. Friesz, and children, Mark and Carol.
Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Woodward recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. They were married March 1, 1908, in the Centerville community. Mr. Woodward, 86, was born in Boone County, and Mrs. Woodward, 81, is a native of Greenbrier. They have four children: Mrs. Bernice Crawford, Mrs. Edith Cavin, Faber Woodward and Bernard Woodward. They also have 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mr. Woodward is a retired farmer and veterinarian.
