10 Years Ago
(2011)
Lorien Foote, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Arkansas, was among the seven finalists competing for the 2011 Lincoln Prize. Her book, “The Gentlemen and the Roughs: Violence, Honor and Manhood in the Union Army,” received Honorable Mention in the competition. The book explores persistent tensions and overt conflicts within the Union army over notions of “manliness” and “honor.” The Lincoln Prize is awarded annually for scholarly work on Abraham Lincoln, the American Civil War solider or a subject related to the Civil War.
Harvey and Virginia Bailey will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married March 7, 1961, in Omaha, Neb. They have seven children and 13 grandchildren. Harvey retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 36 years of service. They moved to Conway in 1994.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
Dr. Ken Shaddox, veterinarian and owner of Chestnut Small Animal Clinic in Conway, recently attended the 68th annual Western Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas. At the conference he focused on dermatology and ophthalmology. Dermatology is the diagnosis and treatment of skin disorders, and ophthalmology is the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the eye.
Fortier Inc. of Conway has been honored as a recipient of the Frigidaire Commercial Products Co., Universal Nolin Sales Performance Awards for 1995. As the 1995 Gold Medal Distributor, Fortier is being acknowledged as one of the highest sales volume producers among the Universal Nolin distributors nationwide.
A section of the AIDS Names Project memorial quilt was placed on display at First Presbyterian Church. The section is one of 45,000 composed of panels made by loved ones of those who have died of AIDS-related illnesses.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Mrs. Alice Smith, who has lived in Faulkner County almost an entire century, celebrated her 105th birthday. Born at Hunboldt, Tenn, she is a twin. Her twin sister, Mrs. Emma Snow, died at age 98. Her parents were Samuel and Martha Fox Cooper. The family settled in the Mill Creek community in 1871. Mrs. Smith is the widow of F.J. Smith, whom she married in 1881. He died in 1926. A number of relatives and friends visited with her for her birthday.
Col. Harlan Sanders, founder of the Kentucky Fried Chicken, chain, visited Conway on an inspection tour of Kentucky Fried Chicken outlets. A former railroad fireman, he recalled being in Conway before. “I used to fire a locomotive through here way back in 1914,” he reminisced. He lived in Arkansas for a four-year period before World War I. Friday’s return trip was part of an inspection tour of stores in the company’s “re-Colonelizing” project. Many of the stores have deviated from his recipes, he said, and the quality of their products has gone down.
