10 years ago
The girls gymnastics team from Sonshine Academy had some high finishes in two recent meets. At the Flame Winter Invitational at Fort Smith, Sonshine’s Level 4 team placed first with a team score of 110.625. Team members were Lily Douglas, Audrey Kendrick, Ellen Evatt, Katie Beth Smith, Melaina Taylor, Naomi Young, Brinkley Schlinker and Kirah Zulliger. The Level 5 team of Payton Leach, Abigail Robinson, Madeline Anderson, Anna Kathleen Harris, Sarah Barnard and Bethany Stubbs placed fifth, The Level 6 team of Julia King, Abigail Robnett, Kenley Mobley, Jillian Cliburn, Keely Crass, Haley Claire Mathis and Paige Johnson placed third.
25 years ago
A Conway High School teacher will visit Washington, D.C., later this year to be honored for her work. Linda Glover, head of the math department at Conway High School’s 9-10 campus, has received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science. In June, she will be recognized in the nation’s capital for her efforts in teaching math. She has worked in the Conway School District for 29 years, teaching algebra and other math courses. The award carries a cash grant of $7,500 to improve math and science education at the school. This is the second grant Mrs. Glover has received in the past few months, having earlier received $10,000 from GTE, which went into preparing facilities when Conway Junior High School was converted to CHS 9-10 campus.
Actors Leraldo Anzaidua and Lance Brannon were pictured showing stage dueling techniques to Cindy Neill’s eighth-grade English students at Bob Courtway Middle School. The actors, who are performing in the Arkansas Repertory Theater’s production of “The Three Musketeers,” showed students their techniques in conjunction with the class’ study of Romeo and Juliet. Ms. Neill is also appearing in the play. The students wrote letters to the actors, inviting them to class.
50 years ago
Eulon Naylor has been appointed rural letter carrier for a new route being established by the Conway Post Office. The new route, No. 5, was formed from portions of Routes, 2, 3 and 4. The formation of the new route was brought about by the rapid growth of the delivery area, but no new territory is being added in the changeover. Route 5 is west and southwest of Conway. Naylor has worked with the post office since 1945, becoming a regular city letter carrier in 1953.
Dr. J.W. Hart of Conway is the new president of the Arkansas Rodeo Association. His election came at a January meeting of the ARA in Hot Springs. Dr. Hart, a Conway veterinarian, succeeds John McEuen of Little Rock, who headed the organization in its first five years of existence. Six of the eight newly named event directors are from Faulkner County. They are Hestel York of Vilonia; Charles Tapley, Joe Beaird, Jim Tapley and Bill Garrett, all of Conway; and Roy Lee of Mount Vernon.
