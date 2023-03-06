10 years ago

The girls gymnastics team from Sonshine Academy had some high finishes in two recent meets. At the Flame Winter Invitational at Fort Smith, Sonshine’s Level 4 team placed first with a team score of 110.625. Team members were Lily Douglas, Audrey Kendrick, Ellen Evatt, Katie Beth Smith, Melaina Taylor, Naomi Young, Brinkley Schlinker and Kirah Zulliger. The Level 5 team of Payton Leach, Abigail Robinson, Madeline Anderson, Anna Kathleen Harris, Sarah Barnard and Bethany Stubbs placed fifth, The Level 6 team of Julia King, Abigail Robnett, Kenley Mobley, Jillian Cliburn, Keely Crass, Haley Claire Mathis and Paige Johnson placed third.

