10 Years Ago
Conway High School’s Quiz Bowl team has competed in seven invitational tournaments this season, bringing home three first-place trophies, a second-place trophy and a pair of third places. They were undefeated in three tournaments. The team is coached by Conway High chemistry teacher Kim Penn, and will compete in the 7A Central Regional Tournament on March 10. Team members include Cody Lewis, Selene Spatz, Jackson Vanderslice, Parker West, Seth Washispack, Sigan Chen, Alex Green, Vincent SenClair, Maddie Stephens, Russell Bryan, Mason Shaw, Zach Orvin and Rebecca Philpott.
The University of Central Arkansas Bears hit a pear of home runs and took advantage of 14 walks to roll to a 16-6 victory over Murray State Thoroughbreds. Blake Roberts had a first-inning grand slam and finished 3 for 5 with four RBI on the day. Griffin Glaude hit his first home run, a solo one in the third, and also went 3 for 5.
25 Years Ago
Don Sorensen, fire chief for the Saltillo Volunteer Fire Department, reported that a large truck apparently turned around in the parking lot at the fire station at Adams Lake Road and tore down some electrical wiring running to the station. Damage was estimated at $250.
A couple of Conway businesses came to the aid of the Arkadelphia High School track team. The Badgers were unable to return home from the state indoor track meet in Fayetteville because of the tornado that struck Arkadelphia that afternoon. The team, coached by former Conway volunteer coach, Chris Webb, learned of the disaster while dining in Russellville on the way home. Webb called Conway High School track coach Jim Brown, who was making arrangements for the team to spend the night in the CHS fieldhouse. However, the Holiday Inn gave the team members a couple of rooms and Stoby’s provided breakfast.
50 Years Ago
Wallace H. Gist of San Francisco, Calif., is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Gist.
Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Shotwell of Topeka, Kan., ware visiting his sister, Mrs. Paul P. Faris, and Mr. Faris.
Mrs. Maude H. Boen visited her brother-in-law, Dr. A.W. Martin, in Fayetteville. Mrs. Ben Vann accompanied her.
Nancy Clark of Conway was one of 10 first-place award winners in the recent High School Senior Arts Show at Hendrix College. Miss Clark, a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. G. Thomas Clark, is a student of Mrs. Nancy Fowlkes at Conway High School. This year, 85 contestants entered. Also winning first place was Nancy Parker of El Dorado, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kelsey W. Parker of Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.