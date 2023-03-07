10 years ago
The St. Joseph School boys bowling team won the high school state 1A-3A championship in the tournament in Jonesboro. Members are Grant Merkel, Clayton Matthews, Spencer Freyaldenhoven, Alex Halter, Drew Hambuchen, Garrott Granholm, Jared Thielke, Aaron Hoelzeman, Matthew Pruitt, assistant coach Jeremy Elsinger and coach Jeff Shachmut.
Justin Thomas “Beef” Pricer, 20, of Greenbrier has completed Army Basic Training at Fort Jackson, S.C., 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment. He will train in biology, radiology and nuclear chemical warfare training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. His duty station then will be Fort Richardson Army Base in Anchorage, Alaska. He is a son of Jennifer Rhoads of Greenbrier and Larry Pricer of Sacramento, Calif. He is a grandson of Diane Reilly of Greenbrier and a great-grandson of Ann Fulmer of Conway.
25 years ago
Autumn Singleton of Conway was named the1998 homecoming queen during a ceremony at Central Baptist College. A freshman working toward an associate of arts degree in science, she is a pianist for the CBC Singers and a member of the Student Government Association and College Republicans. Other members of the 1998 Homecoming Court are Abbey Jo Britton, Sarah Jean Dailey, Amy Elizabeth Etchison, and Sarah Jan Milam.
Jason R. Ward of Guy has been chosen to represent Guy-Perkins High School in the Tools for Tomorrow All-American Vocational Student Awards program. Thousands of secondary schools across the country have selected their outstanding vocational students to represent them as local winners. All local winners will receive a $100 U.S. Savings Bond from TruServ Corp. and advance to the state judging level. One winner will be chosen in every state.
50 years ago
The Arkansas Highway Department has completed its planning for improvement of 3.5 miles of state Highway 89, east of the Narrows Bridge on Lake Conway. County Judge Jesse Carter said landowners along the route had signed petitions for granting of right-of-way easements. It also will be necessary for utility poles to be moved. District Engineer David Moore said that planning and surveys for improvement of Highway 286, south from Highway 64, is about 25 percent completed. This stretch extends 7.5 miles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has also been asked to supply funds from the marine tax turn back to improve 5.5 miles of road between the Saltillo community and Highway 89, and also a short stretch of a county road from Highway 89 to the Lake Conway dam.
Recent overnight guests of Mrs. Fred Hobbs were Mrs. Ben McCants and Mrs. Witt Gould of Hot Springs.
