(2011)
University of Central Arkansas sophomore forward Megan Herbert has been named the Southland Conference women’s basketball player of the week. A native of Rogers (Shiloh Christian), Herbert shot 70 percent for the week and averaged 23.5 points in leading the Sugar Bears to their third and fourth consecutive wins and securing the No. 3 seed in their first Southland conference tournament appearance.
For the second week in a row, a University of Central Arkansas player was named the Southland Conference Softball Hitter of the Week. Sophomore catcher Melanie Bryant, who follows last week’s recipient Kasey Britt, won the award by extending her hitting streak to 10 games by hitting .550 with four home runs in eight RBI. She recorded 11 hits, 10 runs scored, and had a slugging percent of 1.250.
(1996)
Knight Forestry Service employee Carlos Zunun was pictured checking the pine seedlings he was planting on approximately 60 acres owned by Randy and Gary Milam in Greenbrier. The trees are being planted with the help of a government cost-share program, the Forestry Incentives Program, which pays about half the costs of planting. In return, the Milams cannot harvest the trees for 15 years. This allows landowners such as the Milams to put idle, nonproductive acreage to use. The Arkansas Forestry Commission plans to plant about 365,000 pine seedlings on 500 acres in Faulkner County and 90,000 hardwood seedlings on about 200 acres this year.
Lowe’s Companies Inc. has announced it will build a new home center superstore in Conway. The new Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse will be on about 18 acres at highways 64 and 65B. The facility will be a 130,000-square-foot building, including a 100,000-square-foot sales floor and a 20,000-square-foot lawn and garden center. It is expected to open in early 1997.
(1971)
Jan Tyler and Steve Bell, seniors at Conway High School, were chosen Mr. and Miss CHS in the Who’s Who election sponsored by the annual staff. Miss Tyler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Tyler, has been a cheerleader for four years and is cheerleader co-captain. She was voted class favorite the past two years. Bell, a son of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Bell Jr., is a three-year participant in football and track and a member of the student council and Key Club.
The 1971 Faulkner County Heart Fund has exceeded its goal, according to B.J. Daugherty, chairman. Daugherty said total contributions to the fund during February amounted to $1,537. The goal was $1,500. The amount was the largest in more than 15 years in Faulkner County.
Volunteers from the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross working today at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Miss Marie Henze, Mrs. J.E. Loveless, Mrs. Buford E. Robins, Mrs. Ed Schneider, Mrs. W.A. Scroggin and Mrs. E.P. Swaffar.
Dr. George M. Hoover of Longview, Texas spent last weekend here with his mother, Mrs. W.W. Hoover, and his sister, Mrs. Betty Young.
