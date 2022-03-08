(2012)
For the second straight year, parks professionals from across the state have chosen a Conway ballpark as Facility of the Year. Members of the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association voted Conway Station Park at Robins Street and German Lane for the 2011 honor. The complex is at the site of the old YBMA Fairgrounds. The facility features nine manicured fields, shaded stands for fans, modern fencing and a large concession area.
Gene Leadtka, a retired bricklayer of Holland, was pictured displaying a 5 ½-pound turnip from his garden. Leadtka guessed that a mild winter may have contributed to the large vegetables that locals have lately discovered in their winter gardens.
(1997)
University of Central Arkansas center Dandra Thomas, a 5-foot-9 junior from Conway, was named to the Gulf South Conference All-Tournament team. Thomas helped the Sugar Bears avoid a losing season with a 76-75 victory over West Florida in the first round of the GSC Tournament. The Sugar Bears lost to Delta State in the semifinals. Thomas averaged 13.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for the season. She had 21 points and 14 rebounds against West Florida, and 17 points and 4 rebounds against Delta State.
A new planning jurisdiction boundary line that appears to satisfy officials on both sides passed the Greenbrier City Council. The council unanimously voted to redraw the line between Greenbrier and Wooster, pulling it back about a half mile east of where it had been approved a month earlier. The action stems from a long-standing request by the Wooster City Council to establish the line between the neighboring municipalities.
Rose Pate of Conway has just had original poetry published in “Daybreak on the Land,” a treasury of today’s poetry compiled by the National Library of Poetry. The poem is titled “Serenity.” Ms. Pate has been writing poetry for two years and enjoys writing about “most every subject.”
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Louis H. Moore and Miss Julie Lee Moore spent the weekend in Jackson, Tenn., with Mr. Moore’s daughter and Miss Moore’s sister, Mrs. Jo Lee Fleming, Mr. Fleming and children.
Mrs. Francis Bland of Paragould is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Bill Williams, the Rev. Mr. Williams and daughters, Kathy and Nancy Elizabeth.
Mr. and Mrs. Loy Glover and Mrs. Belle Halbrook were in Kingsland recently to visit the Glovers’ son, the Rev. Jim Glover, and Mrs. Glover. They attended services at First Baptist Church, where the Rev. Mr. Glover is pastor. They also visited Mr. Glover’s cousin, the Rev. Roy Sims, and Mrs. Sims in Camden.
